All great sports anime have some common elements. They invole a whole lot of sports-centric action, some high school melodrama, and well-written characters. ‘Ahiru no Sora’ doesn’t drift too far away from this formula. But even with its predictable approach, there’s some realism in its on-court technicalities and its off-court drama that keeps you glued to it. With that said, the stakes for Kuzu High are now getting higher with each episode and you certainly don’t want to miss out on what lies ahead. So to make sure that you don’t miss its next episode, read on further to know all about its release date and streaming availability.

Ahiru no Sora Episode 39 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Ahiru no Sora’ premiered on October 2, 2019, and has a total of 50 episodes in its first season. ‘Ahiru no Sora’ Episode 39 is scheduled to release on July 15, 2020.

Where to Watch Ahiru no Sora Episode 39 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Ahiru no Sora’ on Crunchyroll and HiDive with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Ahiru no Sora Spoilers

‘Ahiru no Sora’ centers around a titular character, Sora, who is shorter than most boys his age. Even so, he is an impeccable basketball player. After having a fairly successful basketball career in middle school, Sora dreams of having a similar streak in high school as well. He joins a new school and on the first day itself, he sets out to join the basketball team. However, to his dismay, he discovers that neither does the school have a team nor does anyone take the sport too seriously. His journey in his new school does not start on a positive note, but she still does not give up. Instead, he tries to find a way to convince others to play with him. When he first steps on the school’s court, the school’s delinquents don’t take him too seriously. They look down on him because of his small stature and even make fun of his worn-out shoes. But Sora uses this to his advantage.

He tricks the boys into playing a match with him and promises them that if he loses, he’ll turn his back to the court and never bother them again. However, if they lose, they’ll have to comply with his demands and seriously play under him. The boys, still not taking to seriously, agree. That’s when Sora shows them what he’s capable of and scores basket after basket. He leaves them all behind and ultimately wins the challenge. As a result, the boys of Kuzu high is set on the right path to becoming champions. And the credit for that, of course, goes to Sora.

