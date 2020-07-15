‘Ahiru no Sora’ is technically sound when it comes to its depiction of basketball. And to an extent, even its basketball action seems quite realistic. But the most intriguing aspect of its storyline is its emotional resonance. Each of its characters—especially Sora—has an emotional depth that appeals to you on every level. Foregrounded with hefty flashbacks and backstories, every single one of its episodes perfectly balances out its shounen and slice-of-moments. So if you haven’t yet watched this epic sports anime, now would be a good time to check it out. For those who have been following it all this while, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Ahiru no Sora Episode 40 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Ahiru no Sora’ premiered on October 2, 2019, and has a total of 50 episodes in its first season. ‘Ahiru no Sora’ Episode 40 is scheduled to release on July 22, 2020.

Where to Watch Ahiru no Sora Episode 40 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Ahiru no Sora’ on Crunchyroll and HiDive with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Ahiru no Sora Spoilers

‘Ahiru no Sora’ centers around a young titular character who dreams of being a great basketball player someday. Despite being a little too short for his age, Sora tries his best to be at the top of his game. After completing middle school, he aspires to further hone his skills by playing for his high school’s team. However, soon after joining high school, he realizes that no one there takes the sport seriously. The school does not even have a proper court, let alone having a full-fledged team. But even after facing these issues right after joining, Sora does not give up. When he first visits her school’s court, he learns that it is ruled by a bunch of bullying delinquents, who don’t let anyone enter the court. He is soon joined by Chiaki, another boy from his school, who promises that he’ll help him fight these bullies. As a result, Sora sets out to establish control over the school’s court.

He proposes a challenge for the boys: if wins a game of basketball against them, they’ll have to conform to everything says and play basketball under him. Fooled by Sora’s tiny demeanor, they agree to his challenge. That’s when Sora reveals who he is truly is and teaches them a lesson. Ultimately, he ends up winning the challenge, which allows him to start a team of his own. However, a long rocky road awaits him and his team, and their journey to the top is going to be full of trials and tribulations.

