‘Ahiru no Sora’ may not be there yet but the way it has been progressing since its very first episode, it almost looks like it could be the next ‘Slam Dunk.’ And as bold as it may, it’s actually true. Be it both, on-court and off-court drama, ‘Ahiru no Sora’ manages to tick all the right boxes that make it a great sports anime. Adding to that, it perfectly develops its huge cast of characters and makes all of them quite memorable. If you were ever a ‘Slam Dunk’ fan, this is one anime you do not want to miss out on. And if you’re already watching it, read on further to know all about its next episode.

Ahiru no Sora Episode 26 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Ahiru no Sora’ premiered on October 2, 2019, and has a total of 50 episodes in its first season. ‘Ahiru no Sora’ Episode 26 is scheduled to release on April 8, 2020.

Where to Watch Ahiru no Sora Episode 26 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Ahiru no Sora’ on Crunchyroll and HiDive with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Ahiru no Sora Episode 25 Recap

In the 25th episode, after knowing about Yuka’s illness in the previous episode, Madoka keeps checking up on her. But Yuka assures her that she’ll be fine. Yuka even tells her that she appreciates how Madoka is keeping an eye on her. In the meantime, the boys frantically worry about their upcoming tournament. Sora stays up all night thinking about what will happen the next morning. He even calls Kite late at night and tells him that he is worried about the next day’s match. But Kite, being the brash guy that he is, simply yells at him and asks him to go back to sleep. Sora eventually dozes off but gets up early in the morning to get in some practice before their big game.

As soon as he arrives at the school’s court, he realizes that three players of his team were there practicing all night. When he asks them about it, they tell him that they just started shooting hoops late at night because they couldn’t get much sleep. But before they knew it, the morning sun was up and it was too late for them to get back home. In the meantime, even Chiaki arrives there and tells Sora that he has the habit of getting up early before every single match. Sora worries that none of them have gotten enough rest before the upcoming match. While everyone complains about how tired they feel, Momuharu gets really pissed and asks them to prepare themselves for the match.

The boys then arrive at the match’s venue and observe the exceptional game of the other great teams that have assembled there. The first match gets over and they get on the court for their match against Shinjotowa Academy. In terms of looks, the Shinjotowa players seem a lot more athletic but the boys of Kuzuryu try to stay motivated. When the match begins, Kuzuryu is initially overpowered by the players of Shinjotowa. But as always, Kite decides to take the lead and set the pace of the match for his team.

