With its blend of absurdist humor and basketball action, ‘Ahiru no Sora’ is now starting to catch up with the entire anime community. There’s an anime for literally every sport and out of all these, basketball seems to be one of the most common sub-genres. However, ‘Ahiru no Sora’ has still managed to elevate itself above all and is now almost in par with classics like ‘Slam Dunk’ and ‘Kuroko no Basket‘. If you haven’t started watching it yet, you’re seriously missing out. And if you’re already following its first season, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Ahiru no Sora Episode 27 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Ahiru no Sora’ premiered on October 2, 2019, and has a total of 50 episodes in its first season. ‘Ahiru no Sora’ Episode 27 is scheduled to release on April 15, 2020.

Where to Watch Ahiru no Sora Episode 27 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Ahiru no Sora’ on Crunchyroll and HiDive with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Ahiru no Sora Episode 27 Spoilers: What to Expect?

Episode 27, titled “Hard Play”, will again feature the intense rivalry between Shinjo and Kuzu High. From the beginning of the match, the boys of Kuzu were able to establish a pretty good lead against their opponents. After establishing a pretty stable momentum, it almost seemed like they had the match in their hands. But suddenly, the players of Shinjo became more observant about Shinjo’s game and relatively leveled up their own game.

This, in turn, broke Kuzu’s momentum and added more pressure to them. The next episode will pick up from here and will show how the boys of Kuzu will now try to elevate their game again. Lately, Chiaki has not been focusing too much on his passes and even Sora’s game has taken a back seat. So if the two of them manage to retain their true form, the boys of Kuzu will be unstoppable.

In the meantime, Mokichi has been warming the bench all this while, so it is a possibility that he’s more of a secret weapon of the team who’ll enter the game much later in its final deciding moments. He’ll then use his hook shots to give Kuzu High a final win. Kuzu High will have to find a way to turn around Shinjo’s growing momentum in the game and only then they’ll possibly win this match. My best guess is that eventually, this match will be in Kuzu High’s favor as they already have a pretty big lead. However, from the way they have been adapting lately, Shinjo High will certainly give them a tough time throughout the match.

