Most live sports have been shut down because of the ongoing pandemic, but that does not mean you cannot get your dose of some on-court action. While you wait for the NBA season of 2020, you can certainly fill your time with some epic basketball anime like ‘Ahiru no Sora’. The anime offers everything from underdog roundball stories to some teenage off-court drama. So if you need a slam dunk to keep your mind distracted from everything that’s going on lately, make sure that you do check out this show. That being said, if you’re already following its first season, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming details of its next episode.

Ahiru no Sora Episode 28 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Ahiru no Sora’ premiered on October 2, 2019, and has a total of 50 episodes in its first season. ‘Ahiru no Sora’ Episode 28 is scheduled to release on April 22, 2020.

Where to Watch Ahiru no Sora Episode 28 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Ahiru no Sora’ on Crunchyroll and HiDive with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Ahiru no Sora Episode 28 Spoilers: What to Expect?

The intense rivalry between Kuzu and Shinjo continues in the 27th episode. After maintaining a pretty good lead in the initial stages of the game, the boys of Kuzu struggle to keep up with their opponents. As soon as the players of Shinjo gain momentum, they make sure that it does not go away from them. Using their heights to their advantage, they enhance their defense and keep up a vigorous offense. Impressed by their game, Mokichi decides to step up on the court to play against them.

While everyone is initially threatened by his height, the players of Shinjo soon dismiss him when he fails to defend a very simple pass. That’s when Mokichi pulls off one of his classic hook shots and scores a basket. With this, the boys of Kuzu start gaining some momentum all over again. Sora reminds himself that he needs to somehow maintain the momentum created by Mokichi or they’ll certainly end up losing the match.

So in the next episode, despite being underestimated for his height, Sora will level up his game and will try to control the pace of the match. We’ve seen him do this before and every time he gets in his zone, he becomes unstoppable. Since Mokichi has also become a major part of the game and is getting a lot of attention for his famous hook shots, he’ll also play a key role in Kuzu’s win. Moreover, we might even get to see Chisaki gaining more control in the match and maybe, he’ll even prove that he’s still a great point guard.

