Sports television, in any shape or form, can often be addictive. And that’s probably one big reason why some sports anime are easily more popular and acclaimed compared to other mainstream shows. Take ‘Haikyuu’ for instance, regardless of whether you play volleyball or not, you can’t help but fall in love with it. ‘Ahiru no Sora’ now seems to be treading a similar path and has already established itself as one of the best anime of the season. If you have been watching it all this while, read on further to know all the details about the streaming details and release date of its next episode.

Ahiru no Sora Episode 29 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Ahiru no Sora’ premiered on October 2, 2019, and has a total of 50 episodes in its first season. ‘Ahiru no Sora’ Episode 29 is scheduled to release on April 29, 2020.

Where to Watch Ahiru no Sora Episode 29 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Ahiru no Sora’ on Crunchyroll and HiDive with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Ahiru no Sora Episode 29 Spoilers: What to Expect?

In Episode 28, the basketball action of ‘Ahiru no Sora’ takes a backseat and as a viewer, you get a glimpse of the personal lives of the players. The episode gives a detailed look into the relationships of all the main characters except for Sora. It shows how they’re all very committed to the sport, but also have a life outside the court. Their practice sessions keep them extremely but they are still able to create other bonds outside their basketball circle. The episode also sheds some light on the chemistry between the players and on what level they manage to get along with one another.

Since episode 28 did not feature any basketball action, the next one will make up for its lack of it. The match between Shinjo and Kuzu High is still running very close and after the time out, whichever team will manage to pick up the pace of the game, will eventually be the winner. That was probably the whole point of introducing character backstories in episode 28. It’ll simply add more heft to the game and will raise its stakes.

Almost every player in the team has a key role to play now and even Mokichi, who has been newly introduced in the anime, has been getting a great deal of development. In the next episode, his hook shots might just lead the team to an epic win. The boys have had a good share of losses in the past so, from the looks of it, it seems pretty obvious that they’ll win this time. However, we’ll still have to wait and see for now.

