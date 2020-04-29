No could have initially guessed that a simple basketball anime like ‘Ahiru no Sora’ would later be compared with other sports anime legends like ‘Slam Dunk.’ What started off a tale of yet another underdog team, has now become a seasonal fan-favorite for many. The best thing about ‘Ahiru no Sora’ is that manages to create the perfect balance between its action and drama.

For instance, in the 29th episode, it uses character backstories of the opposing team to add more heft to its drama and while it’s at it, it also subtly sheds some light on some off-court drama. With this, in its short runtime of just 20 minutes, it is able to unfold several parallel narratives at once without disrupting the overall pace of the show. If you have been watching the show already, I’m pretty sure that you’re looking forward to the next episode in line. Further down in this article, we’ll walk you through the spoilers of the upcoming episode, but before that, let’s just quickly take a look at its release date and streaming availability.

Ahiru no Sora Episode 30 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Ahiru no Sora’ premiered on October 2, 2019, and has a total of 50 episodes in its first season. ‘Ahiru no Sora’ Episode 30 is scheduled to release on May 6, 2020.

Where to Watch Ahiru no Sora Episode 30 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Ahiru no Sora’ on Crunchyroll and HiDive with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Ahiru no Sora Episode 30 Spoilers: What to Expect?

In the 29th episode of ‘Ahiru no Sora,’ the second half of the match between Shinjo and Kuzu ensues. As expected, Mokichi uses his height to his advantage and gives his team some much-needed momentum in the second half. All fired up after Mokichi’s game, Chiaki plays his role in the defense while the others try to maintain the team’s lead. However, even Shinjo refuses to give up. A backstory also reveals how one of Shinjo’s players could not even walk for sometime after a brutal accident. The same player later explains it to the team that the pain of his accident was nothing compared to the pain that he suffers from every time they lose. This fires up the whole Shinjo team and they face their opponents head-on.

The match between Shinjo and Kuzu might have been stretched too long but it still has enough intensity to keep you interested. Even in the next episode, the match between the two teams will continue. It is pretty evident that both the teams have sacrificed way too much to get where they are today and will give everything they’ve got. However, at the end of the day, there will only be one winner. The game seems to be more in Kuzu’s favor since the very beginning. Shinjo, too, is a strong team but they haven’t really been able to maintain a strong lead till now. Moreover, since Kuzu has gone through way too many losses before this, it seems very less likely that they would lose again.

