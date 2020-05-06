Since its release, ‘Ahiru no Sora’ has always had a strong stance in the sports anime genre and has garnered a pretty solid fanbase over time. But the ones who have been following it from the beginning will very well know that it has never been as exciting and nail-biting as it is now. The intensity of the match between Kuzu and Shinjo, overlapped with enticing character backstories creates the perfect atmosphere for a fast-paced sport like basketball. Not to mention, even the animation seems to have slightly improved. So just to make sure that you don’t miss out on what lies ahead, read on further to know everything about the next episode of ‘Ahiru no Sora.’

Ahiru no Sora Episode 31 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Ahiru no Sora’ premiered on October 2, 2019, and has a total of 50 episodes in its first season. ‘Ahiru no Sora’ Episode 31 is scheduled to release on May 13, 2020.

Where to Watch Ahiru no Sora Episode 31 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Ahiru no Sora’ on Crunchyroll and HiDive with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Ahiru no Sora Episode 31 Spoilers: What to Expect?

‘Ahiru no Sora’ has been dragging the same match between Kuzu and Shinjo since the past 3 episodes. But what makes it truly intriguing is how it harkens back to the past of every character and then shows how it’s now reflecting on the game. This not only increases the intensity of its whole setting but with each back story, it further raises the stakes of the entire match. Another major plot point of episode 30 was Sora’s mother’s involvement in the game. All this while, she was back the hospital, but now that she has showed up—regardless of whether Sora knows about it or not—the stakes are higher than ever.

Pretty much like all the previous episodes, the episode will make several revelations about the players of both the teams. It is also possible that in the final moments of the match, Sora will spot his mother sitting on the sidelines. This itself could take the match into two different directions. Sora will either elevate his game even further to show his mother what he’s truly capable of or he’ll simply start crumbling under the pressure and will not be able to perform too well. Going by his history and the number of losses that Kuzu has faced in the past, it seems quite likely that they’ll eventually win the game. However, it will certainly be a very close win. Both the teams have been giving each other some really tough competition, so we can’t be too sure who’ll win.

Read More on Anime Preview: Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 Episode 6