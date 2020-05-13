It’s been quite some time since we’ve watched a basketball that is almost reminiscent of ‘Slam Dunk.’ And the fact that ‘Ahiru no Sora’ intentionally makes subtle references to ‘Slam Dunk’ makes it even more enjoyable. Instead of switching its focus between what’s going on the court and off it, ‘Ahiru no Sora’ just combines the two and keeps you captivated throughout its runtime. Undeniably, it is one of the best sports anime offerings of the year and its fanbase won’t stop growing anytime soon. That being said, if you have been following its first season all this while, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Ahiru no Sora Episode 32 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Ahiru no Sora’ premiered on October 2, 2019, and has a total of 50 episodes in its first season. ‘Ahiru no Sora’ Episode 32 is scheduled to release on May 20, 2020.

Where to Watch Ahiru no Sora Episode 32 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Ahiru no Sora’ on Crunchyroll and HiDive with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Ahiru no Sora Episode 32 Spoilers: What to Expect?

The 31st episode of ‘Ahiru no Sora’ is the perfect balance of high-stakes basketball action and some very emotional scenes. While the match between Shinjo and Kuzu further intensifies, the episode keeps harkening back to flashbacks of all the characters involved in the game. In the meantime, Sora’s mother watches him play from the sidelines and hopes that despite being “vertically challenged,” her son will someday be a great ballplayer. The episode ends with a cliffhanger where it leaves you clueless about how the match will end.

The 31st episode makes it pretty evident that even during the last few minutes of the game, everything can change. Although Kuzu High seems to have a huge lead, the momentum of the game is in Shinjo’s favor. In the last few moments of the previous episode, Shinjo had almost tied Kuzu and was only losing the game by four points. The entire next episode will revolve around these last crucial moments of the match.

Once its over, Sora will proudly be able to go to the hospital to see his mother and tell her how he won the game. Although it’ll be Kuzu’s first major win, it will leave the players with a bittersweet feeling as they, too, learned to empathize with their opponents throughout the game. Even so, this win will mark the beginning of a whole new journey for them, and for obvious reasons, the opponents who await them further down the road will be even harder to beat.

