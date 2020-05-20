Basketball has a long history in the world of sports anime, but even now, most anime viewers would only be able to recall maybe one or two titles of the sub-genre. ‘Ahiru no Sora’ has played a key role in reviving the dying basketball genre and is almost reminiscent of the classic ‘Slam Dunk.’ Considering the rate at which it has been improving lately, I wouldn’t even be surprised if it manages to surpass the popularity of other popular sports anime like ‘Haikyuu.’ That being said, if you have been following its first season all this while, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Ahiru no Sora Episode 33 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Ahiru no Sora’ premiered on October 2, 2019, and has a total of 50 episodes in its first season. ‘Ahiru no Sora’ Episode 33 is scheduled to release on May 27, 2020.

Where to Watch Ahiru no Sora Episode 33 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Ahiru no Sora’ on Crunchyroll and HiDive with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Ahiru no Sora Spoilers

‘Ahiru no Sora’ primarily centers around the life of a high school freshman named Sora who is very passionate about the sport of basketball. Unfortunately for him, all the players of his new basketball club are delinquents who fool around all day and don’t have the same flair as him. These kids even dominate anyone else who tries to step on their court. Sora decides to change this and even tries his best to become friends with his potential teammates. But another issue that gets in his way is his height. No matter how well he plays, people often overlook his talent because of how short he is. Later, on the same day, he runs into Chiaki, a huge framed boy who also plays for the team.

When he later arrives for practice, as he had expected, his team looks down on him and one of the players even insults his shoes. This is when Sora explains how his mother gifted them to him and how he considers the shoes to be lucky. After being bullied a little, Sora realizes that he somehow needs to convince the players to take the sport seriously. With Chiaki’s support, he convinces them to play a match against him and makes a deal—if he wins, they’ll have to basketball together as a team and if he loses, he’ll never bother them again.

Chiaki then rains on them like a thunderstorm and blows everyone away with his extraordinary skills. He wins and this marks the beginning of a whole new journey for Kuzu High. In the current arc of the anime, a player nicknamed as Mokichi has also joined their team and they’ve all come really far from where they used to be. Even so, they still have a long way to go.

