‘Ahiru no Sora’ is not one of those sports anime that solely impress you with their sports-centric action. It offers a kind of emotional depth that resonates with anyone who has previously been involved with any sport. Moreover, it also weaves a very inspiring tale of a teen who despite his shortcomings, defies all odds. So, if you haven’t started watching it yet, you’re certainly missing out. For those who have been following its first season all this while, here’s everything you need to about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Ahiru no Sora Episode 34 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Ahiru no Sora’ premiered on October 2, 2019, and has a total of 50 episodes in its first season. ‘Ahiru no Sora’ Episode 34 is scheduled to release on April 3, 2020.

Where to Watch Ahiru no Sora Episode 34 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Ahiru no Sora’ on Crunchyroll and HiDive with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Ahiru no Sora Spoilers

Sora, the titular character of the series, is a short high school teen who just loves basketball. When he joins a new school, he soon learns that no one there takes the sport too seriously. Even the ones who step on the basketball are bullied by the ones who think they own the place. However, Sora, being the determined teen that he is, decides to bring a change and starts of becoming friends with his potential teammates. To his dismay, things don’t go as planned and they even bully him. One of them even makes fun of Sora’s shoes and no matter how well he plays, they look down on him because of his height. This is when Sora runs into Chiaki.

Chikai, a huge boy, stands by his side when he appears for practice later on. Even after being bullied again, Sora refuses to give up and tries his best to convince the team to take the sport seriously. With Chiaki’s help, he makes a deal with the players: if he’s able to defeat them at a game of basketball, they will comply with his demands to seriously play for him, and of course, if he loses, he’ll leave them alone. Fooled by his tiny appearance, the players don’t take him too seriously until he unleashes his true skills and shows them how great he is at the sport. Eventually, without even trying too hard, Sora ends up winning the match and the team is forced to keep its word. With this, Sora and his Kuzu High team start their journey as underdogs but dream of being a lot more than that.

