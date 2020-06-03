If you’re a basketball fan and you really enjoyed watching anime like ‘Slam Dunk’, you’ll be impressed with the way ‘Ahiru no Sora’ treats the sport. It breaks down plays, stays grounded to rules, and even gives you a glimpse of the actual state of the sport in Japan. But more than that, the anime is about its characters and their individual journeys as underdogs. And it’s this aspect of its storyline that makes it appealing to even those who are not too much into sports. So you still haven’t checked it out, make sure that you do give it a chance. The ones who have been watching it already must be wondering when its next episode will come out. Well, here’s everything you need to know.

Ahiru no Sora Episode 35 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Ahiru no Sora’ premiered on October 2, 2019, and has a total of 50 episodes in its first season. ‘Ahiru no Sora’ Episode 35 is scheduled to release on June 10, 2020.

Where to Watch Ahiru no Sora Episode 35 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Ahiru no Sora’ on Crunchyroll and HiDive with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Ahiru no Sora Spoilers

Although quite short for his age, Sora, the main character of the series, proves to be an extraordinary basketball player. When he changes his school for the first time, he hopes to be a part of a great basketball team in his new high school. However, his passion for the sport is tested when he learns that no one in his new school takes it too seriously. A basketball team that does exist is just full of bullies and delinquents who don’t even let others step on the court. Despite being very disappointed by the response that the sport gets at his school, Sora refuses to give up and decides to start the school’s team himself. Right about this time, he even meets Chiaki, a huge-framed young boy, who offers him help instead of standing against him.

When Sora first steps on the court, the boys try to bully him and even comment on his old worn-out basketball shoes. That’s when he reveals that those shoes were given to him by his mother and that’s why he refuses to replace them with anything else. With Chiaki by his side now, he makes a small deal with the other players, who are unwilling to give him the welcome that he deserves. He dares them to play a match of basketball with him and if he wins, they’ll have to comply with his demands of seriously starting off a school team. Too confident that a short player would no way be able to defeat them, the boys take up the challenge. But as soon as the match begins, they are blown away by his superlative skills and ball control. With this, he soon manages to win and marks the beginning of a long journey for Kuzu High.

