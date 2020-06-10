From exciting basketball action to deeply emotional drama that stays with you long after its over, ‘Ahiru no Sora’ offers it all. The basketball anime is now way past the midway mark of its first season, and surprisingly, it’s only getting better. Sora’s side of the story still continues to inspire you as a viewer, while his mother’s personal journey through sickness leaves you with a tear or two. With so much going on, I’m sure that you can’t help wonder what lies ahead in its next few episodes. Well, to make sure that you’re able to watch its next episode right on time, read on further to know everything about its release date and streaming availability.

Ahiru no Sora Episode 36 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Ahiru no Sora’ premiered on October 2, 2019, and has a total of 50 episodes in its first season. ‘Ahiru no Sora’ Episode 36 is scheduled to release on June 17, 2020.

Where to Watch Ahiru no Sora Episode 36 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Ahiru no Sora’ on Crunchyroll and HiDive with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Ahiru no Sora Spoilers

‘Ahiru no Sora’ centers around a titular character, Sora, who loves basketball. Despite being short, he consistently proves to others that he won’t let anything stop him from playing basketball. But when Sora decides to change his school, his passion for his favorite sport is tested as his new school does not have a formal basketball team. What adds more heft to his troubles is the fact that the school’s court has been taken over by a bunch of delinquents who keep the court to themselves. But even after facing so many pitfalls during his first few days of school, Sora decides to defy all odds and sets out to start a basketball team. Soon after this, he also meets a huge boy named Chiaki who decides to offer him help.

When Sora shows up at the court for the first time, he is laughed at for his timid stature and someone even calls him out for his shabby shoes. This is when he reveals that his shoes were actually given to him by his mother and that’s why holds them close to his heart. When the boys of the school refuse to comply with his demands of starting off a real team, with Chiaki’s help, Sora convinces them that he can defeat them single-handedly.

When they laugh at his proposal, he makes a deal with them: If he manages to defeat them at a match, they’ll have to listen to him and play as his teammates. The boys agree but little do they realize that he’s an exceptionally great player. Sora blows them away with his great basketball skills and sets them on the right path to play for his team. Although he gets a good start at Kuzu High, Sora still has a long way to go.

