If you think about it, ‘Ahiru no Sora’ is pretty formulaic with its approach. But what makes it so engaging is the way it treats its underdog characters. Even with a huge roster of characters, the anime perfect divides its time to ensure that each character gets the right amount of development. And although it may still be a bit too soon to say this, ‘Ahiru no Sora’ could be the next ‘Slam Dunk.’ That being said, if you have been following its first season all this while, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming details of its next episode.

Ahiru no Sora Episode 37 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Ahiru no Sora’ premiered on October 2, 2019, and has a total of 50 episodes in its first season. ‘Ahiru no Sora’ Episode 37 is scheduled to release on June 24, 2020.

Where to Watch Ahiru no Sora Episode 37 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Ahiru no Sora’ on Crunchyroll and HiDive with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Ahiru no Sora Spoilers

For the uninitiated, Sora seems like an ordinary schoolboy who could no way be a basketball player. But even though he’s shorter than most other boys his age, it’s his passion for basketball that helps him excel at the sport. After completing middle school, Sora feels all hyped up about joining a new high school and further up-swinging his basketball career. But little does he realize that with a new school, he’ll have to face some “off-court challenges” as well. When he first sets out to join his new school’s team, he learns that the school’s court is ruled by delinquents who don’t let anyone else play there. Moreover, none of them take the sport of basketball too seriously and just like to fool around in the court.

Determined to convince them to start a serious team, Sora joins forces with a boy named Chiaki and the two set out to convince others to join them. At first, as he had already anticipated, he is bullied and looked down upon because of his small stature. Some players even make fun of his shoes, which were gifted to him by his mother. But instead of taking their insults too seriously, Sora tries to convince them to play a match with him. He strikes a deal with which he claims that if they lose a basketball match against him, they’ll have to play with him as a team.

For obvious reasons, the boys don’t take his shallow claims too seriously and accept his challenge. But as soon as the game begins, they’re all blown away by Sora’s skills. After Sora dominates the match, they’re all forced to keep their word and play for him. With this, although Sora is able to overcome a major milestone in his journey, he still seems to have a long way to go.

