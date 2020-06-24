The sport of basketball is quick-paced, intense, and never has a dull moment. That’s the reason why it translates so well on screen. When this basketball action is further complemented with a bit of coming-of-age drama, the outcome turns out to be an extremely enjoyable anime like ‘Ahiru no Sora.’ Easily one of the best sports anime of the year, ‘Ahiru no Sora’ has heart, action, and everything else in between. If you have been following its first season all this while, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Ahiru no Sora Episode 38 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Ahiru no Sora’ premiered on October 2, 2019, and has a total of 50 episodes in its first season. ‘Ahiru no Sora’ Episode 38 is scheduled to release on July 1, 2020.

Where to Watch Ahiru no Sora Episode 38 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Ahiru no Sora’ on Crunchyroll and HiDive with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Ahiru no Sora Spoilers

On the outside, Sora is just another teenager who’s trying to fit in. Going by his timid appearance, no one would be able to guess that he’s a skilled basketball player. But only the ones who have had the opportunity to play his side very well know how talented he is. Sora’s real journey begins when his middle school ends and he joins a new high school. All hyped up about playing basketball for his high school team, he vows to further hone his skills and abilities. However, to his disappointment, it turns out that his new school does not even have a legit basketball team. The basketball court is simply ruled by delinquents who don’t let others play there. The lack of seriousness surrounding the sport in his school really concerns him. But determined to not give up on that one thing he truly loves, Sora sets out to bring a wave of change.

At first, he joins forces with a boy named Chiaki and then challenges the delinquents who have taken over the school’s court. He tells them that if he’s able to win a match of basketball against them, they’ll have to give up on the drama and play basketball for him. Going by Sora’s timid demeanor, the boys accept his challenge. They even make fun of his worn-out shoes which were actually given to him by his mother. But when Sora rains on them like a thunderstorm, they realize that he’s a damn good player. With this, Sora lands an easy win and is able to convince the boys to take the sport seriously. As a result, after completely dominating his first setback, Sora and his team are set on the right path to becoming champions.

