Netflix’s ‘Indian Matchmaking‘ is extremely different from what we have seen until now. By focusing on Indian millennials who are going through the age-old process of finding their life partner via an arranged marriage, set up by an elite matchmaker, Sima Taparia, it taps into a whole new world of reality dating. According to the official synopsis, the young singles “go on sometimes fun, sometimes awkward first dates – often with their family in tow – to discover whether these good-on-paper matches can turn into a love that lasts a lifetime.”

Sima Taparia thoroughly analyzes her clients’ various needs and criteria and then keeps everything from their personality profiles to their astrological charts in mind to help them find their perfect pairing. However, she does say that all her efforts will always go to waste, “if the stars are not aligned.” And, it seems like, for Akshay’s case, these stars were in his favor.

Akshay and Radhika: Indian Matchmaking Journey

When we were watching the series, we initially thought that Pradhyuman was picky, but we couldn’t have been more wrong, it was Akshay that we needed to be vary of. Now, this introverted sweet-looking Mumbai native always turned to his mother, Preeti, for guidance, so it seemed like all his match had to do was impress her and he’d say yes. But, that wasn’t the case, at all. Even though Preeti had a whole list of things that she wanted her future daughter-in-law to be like, and ran her household with an iron fist, it was Akshay who never seemed to like the girls.

After having returned from studying abroad, Akshay wanted to get into his family business and focus on only that, however, once he realized that his mother had different plans for him, settling down and getting married, he couldn’t refuse and got dragged into the process of matchmaking. In a disturbing clip, he mentioned that he wanted his life partner to be exactly like his mother. But, when Sima started sending him the bio-data of potential suitors he kept rejecting them all.

After some emotional blackmailing and shedding of tears from the family’s side, Akshay finally gave in and agreed to meet one of the shortlisted girls. And so, surrounded by their families in a bit of a traditional setting, Akshay and Radhika first met. The entire arrangement was notably awkward, especially with the long pauses in between conversations, but Akshay was smitten. Even though he thought that their views of their future were different, he couldn’t help but be attracted to her. Therefore, when he went back, he still continued communicating with her, engaging in long phone calls.

Finally, after a lot of deliberating, Akshay decided to say yes to Radhika and to get married. The lovely couple got engaged in the very last episode, looking blissfully happy to be with each other, and Preeti, well it was obvious that she heaved a sigh of massive relief.

Where Are Akshay and Radhika Now?

Although we couldn’t find either of them on Instagram or any other social media platform for that matter, we think it’s safe to assume that they are now married. After all, Preeti did have everything planned and wanted Akshay to get married in late 2019, so we think that it happened exactly the way she had envisioned it, or, at least, we hope so. The fact that Akshay admitted that he couldn’t stop thinking about Radhika was a true testament to how much he had changed over time – first rejecting close to 100 women and then falling in love with the first girl he met.

