‘Labor of Love’ is a dating reality show for wannabe parents. 15 men try to woo former ‘Bachelor’ contestant Kristy Katzmann, who is on the lookout for a potential soulmate and future father for her kids. And we must say, rarely has a reality series featured such a talented, diverse roster of matured men. Today, we are going to have a deep look into the profile of Alan Santini — the poet with dreamy eyes. Intrigued already? Let’s get to know him better!

Alan Santini: Age, Background, and Profession

39-year-old Alan is a native from South Africa but currently a resident of Los Angeles. A writer and a poet by profession, he holds a knack for spirituality. His Instagram work profile is packed with creative posts that will definitely take your breath away. You can check out one of them below:

Alan is also a fitness addict and regularly posts about his workouts and gives food tips. And he loves to cook. Here’s an image of one of his home-cooked platters.

Alan is a dedicated follower of spirituality. As said by him, his mornings are his meditations. The early hours of the day set his path for the rest of the hours. A coffee lover, he loves his cuppa to be creamy, rich, textured, and delicious. Surprisingly, he also has an affinity for incense. And in the wee hours of the morning, he starts writing. Writing comes with reading and Alan is a prolific reader. Some of his favorite authors are Mary Oliver, Wendell Berry, David Whyte, William Stafford, Pablo Neruda, among others. Alan also practices meditation.

Alan is an animal lover as well, having rescued and adopted a pit bull. He posted one of his pics on his Insta handle, captioning it as follows: “So this guy is joining my one-man wolf pack! And he has a face that could break a thousand hearts, I mean look at it! Amazing the lessons an animal can teach us when we listen. Thanks to all the peeps.”

The star is friends with actor Casey Diedrick and actress Emmanuelle Chriqui.

Alan Santini Prediction: How Far Will He Go?

Alan Santini has the emotional understanding and the mind of someone who has embraced spirituality as a part of his life. With his calm demeanor and grasp on words, we bet, he can sweep any woman off her feet. Moreover, he enjoys spending time with kids. This is evident from one of his pictures posted from a shooting project, which he describes like this: “I find my heart goes to these little humans that have stolen my heart and keep me smiling through the tough days. I’m really missing those little moments when they wake me up in the morning to play on my bed or read them a story. If only they knew what it meant to me.” But what does Kristy think? Will Alan be able to impress her? We guess only time will tell!

