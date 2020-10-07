Alana da la Garza has become the face of legal shows and crime series with her somber facial expressions and impeccable acting skills. She has served as the ADA, DDA, and a detective in numerous television shows like ‘Law & Order,’ ‘CSI: Miami,’ and ABC’s ‘Forever.’ After numerous critically-acclaimed performances, Alana bagged an opportunity to put her knowledge of the FBI to practical use by being the narrator of CBS’ news series ‘The FBI Declassified.’

It showcases real-life cases solved by investigators during their careers. The famous actor’s career seems like a journey that has been carefully worked out. Irrespective of the judicious planning one might put into the professional choices, the personal ones can be a complete run of luck. Such is the story of how Alana met her husband back in 2008!

Alana De La Garza’s Early Life

Born in Columbus, Ohio, Alana was brought up in El Paso, Texas. Her charming personality had already started earning her accolades even before her acting career took off. She won the ‘Miss Photogenic’ title at a local beauty pageant. Without seriously considering it as a vocation, she became a special-needs teacher and studied physical therapy and social work. But her heart’s calling took her to Florida, where she managed to land some roles of minor importance.

Her gradually burgeoning modeling career leaped forward in the television world after she shifted to NYC. After almost a decade of sheer hard work and dedication, the struggling artist won nominations and appreciation for her role as Assistant District Attorney Connie Rubirosa in NBC’s famous police procedural and legal drama series, ‘Law & Order.’

Alana De La Garza’s Husband and Children

After her big move to Orlando, Florida, the American actress tasted success as she landed considerably decent roles in independent films and commercials. But as a stroke of luck, she also met the love of her life, Michael Roberts, in the city. Extremely tight-lipped about the details of her private life, Alana has kept everything from their first meet to nuptials a secret. The only known fact is that she dated the Floridian writer for a long time before tying the knot on May 31, 2008, in Orlando, Orange County.

The couple welcomed their first child, Kieran Thomas Roberts, on September 28, 2010. After five years of being happily married, Alana became a mother to her second baby at 37. She and her husband welcomed an adorable daughter, Liv Elena Roberts, on July 7, 2013. Of all the roles Alana has played till this date, the parent admits to motherhood being the most challenging! She does not take for granted the unwavering support Michael has been providing her all these years. The family of four peacefully resides in Southern California, working on their independent careers and raising their children together.

