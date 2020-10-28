‘Alaska: The Last Frontier’ is Discovery’s reality series that follows the multi-generational Kilcher clan, who lives off the land outside Homer, Alaska. The Kilcher family is all about a simple yet robust way of living. Their homestead comprises more than 640 acres of snowy wilderness and they lead their lifestyle while surviving on what nature has to offer. Without running water and availability of food, they need to hunt, garden, gather, raise, and protect their livestock — all by themselves.

The Kilchers use their innovation and wits in order to survive Alaska’s uncontrollable elements. And this is what has made the show such a huge hit among viewers. The Emmy-nominated series has, in fact, spawned 10 seasons to date — with the 10th outing dropping on October 25, 2020. Now, ‘Alaska: The Last Frontier’ season 10 is all set to release its second episode. Now, if you wish to know more about the upcoming part, we have you covered!

Alaska: The Last Frontier Season 10 Episode 2 Release Date:

‘Alaska: The Last Frontier’ season 10 episode 2 is slated to premiere on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at 8 p.m ET/ PT on Discovery Channel. Season 10 follows a weekly airing schedule, releasing one episode every Sunday at the aforementioned time slot.

Where to Watch Alaska: The Last Frontier Season 10 Episode 2 Online?

You can catch the latest episodes of ‘Alaska: The Last Frontier’ season 10 on tv as and when they air on Discovery, by tuning in at 8 p.m ET each Sunday. You can avail this service by opting for a cable subscription. The next option is to catch all the aired episodes on Discovery’s official website, as well as, the Discovery Go app.

Live-streaming is also an alternative for many cord-cutters. Without a cable subscription, you can stream the show on Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Philo TV, Directv, and SlingTV — via any of your devices, which include iOS and Android, Macs and PCs, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Chromecast. The final alternative is Amazon Prime Video. On this platform, you can either purchase an individual episode or buy an entire season.

Alaska: The Last Frontier Season 10 Episode 1 Recap

Season 10 sees the Kilcher family facing several problems — all at once. They deal with wildfires, dead animals, a local bear, sleep deprivation, and some serious injuries. What’s more? The clan also tackles the global crisis — the COVID-19 pandemic. The current season has been filmed by the Kilchers themselves for 10 weeks since production crews had to be evacuated, after nine days of shooting.

The episodes showcase how the fam comes together to navigate the health crisis. Since hunting is off-limits, Jane works day and night to pack the family’s freezer with fish. This becomes their primary food source throughout the summer months. When Eve witnesses people and local businesses being economically hit, she starts to plant a massive summer garden — which can supply fresh fruits and vegetables to both the homestead and Homer’s food bank. On the other hand, August, inspired by his grandfather Yule, begins to capture this whole situation on camera.

Read More: Yule and Ruth Kilcher: Everything We Know