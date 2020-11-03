‘Alaska: The Last Frontier’ season 10 catches up with the Kilchers during one of their toughest journeys. In the premiere, we see how the clan is forced to band together in order to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Eivin Kilcher reveals that after the Discovery crew was evacuated, he and his family took it upon themselves to keep people updated about how things are progressing in the homestead. He stated that the season showcases how they cope up with the worldwide pandemic — like getting the materials, traveling, and homeschooling their kids, among other activities.

When the Homerites are ordered to shut down all non-essential businesses and stay at home, the Kilchers are aghast. Their biggest worry, all this while, had been the wildfires. And now, it is worse! Yes, we are in for an eventful outing this year! Now, ‘Alaska: The Last Frontier’ season 10 is all set to release its 3rd episode. If you wish to know more about the upcoming part, we have you covered!

Alaska: The Last Frontier Season 10 Episode 3 Release Date:

‘Alaska: The Last Frontier’ season 10 episode 3 is slated to premiere on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at 8 p.m ET/ PT on Discovery Channel. Season 10 follows a weekly airing schedule, releasing one episode every Sunday at the aforementioned time slot.

Where to Watch Alaska: The Last Frontier Season 10 Episode 3 Online?

You can catch the latest episodes of ‘Alaska: The Last Frontier’ season 10 on tv as and when they air on Discovery, by tuning in at 8 p.m ET each Sunday. You can avail this service by opting for a cable subscription. The next option is to catch all the aired episodes on Discovery’s official website, as well as, the Discovery Go app.

Live-streaming is also an alternative for many cord-cutters. Without a cable subscription, you can stream the show on Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Philo TV, Directv, and SlingTV — via any of your devices, which include iOS and Android, Macs and PCs, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Chromecast. The final alternative is Amazon Prime Video. On this platform, you can either purchase an individual episode or buy an entire season.

Alaska: The Last Frontier Season 10 Episode 2 Recap

Episode 2 is titled ‘Homestead Closed’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Discovery — “An unprecedented new chapter kicks off on the homestead as the Kilchers film themselves coping with Alaska’s stay-at-home order amid a growing pandemic. Resources must be stretched, homeschooling proves difficult and Atz Lee’s PTSD resurfaces.”

The episode showcases how 2020 starts affecting the Kilcher clan, who is also dealing with forest fires, injuries, and predators. Atz Lee and Jane, on the other hand, build a perfect ice shed called “Downton Shanty”, where they start their favorite activity – ice fishing. Meanwhile, Otto, Charlotte, and August struggle with the midnight birth for a herd of cows. Eivin and Eve mourn the sudden demise of their beloved goat. Once COVID hits Alaska, the Discovery camera team is evacuated and the fam takes to self-filming the show. There are additional complications when Atz Senior worries that he has been infected with the coronavirus when he suffers from a painful lung disease.

Read More: Yule and Ruth Kilcher: Everything We Know