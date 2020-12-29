‘Alaska: The Last Frontier’ season 10 has witnessed the Kilchers navigating some of their toughest journeys. They need to band together to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic — which includes procuring the materials, traveling, and homeschooling their kids, among other activities. Over the last seven episodes, we have seen the clan putting up a brave fight against the raging wildfires. They also need to stick to stay at home orders and matters become more complicated when Lee’s PTSD resurfaces. There is also a runaway horse in an episode that threatens the cattle. In one episode, a flood threatens to destroy the homestead while Even struggles with homeschooling. Charlotte gets marooned while sailing and when an earthquake strikes, the fam plans an evacuation because of the upcoming Tsunami. Now, ‘Alaska: The Last Frontier’ season 10 is all set to release its 8th episode. If you wish to know more about the upcoming part, we have you covered!

Alaska: The Last Frontier Season 10 Episode 8 Release Date:

‘Alaska: The Last Frontier’ season 10 episode 7 premiered on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at 8 p.m ET/ PT on Discovery Channel. Season 10 has been following a weekly airing schedule, releasing one episode every Sunday at the aforementioned time slot. However, since episode 7, no new episodes have dropped on the channel. The past three Sundays have aired specials such as the Kilchers sharing recipes or the clan reflecting on earlier memories. We believe ‘Alaska: The Last Frontier’ season 10 episode 8 will premiere sometime in January 2021. We will update this section as and when we learn more.

Where to Watch Alaska: The Last Frontier Season 10 Episode 8 Online?

You can catch the latest episodes of ‘Alaska: The Last Frontier’ season 10 on tv as and when they air on Discovery, by tuning in at 8 p.m ET each Sunday. You can avail this service by opting for a cable subscription. The next option is to catch all the aired episodes on Discovery’s official website, as well as, the Discovery Go app.

Live-streaming is also an alternative for many cord-cutters. Without a cable subscription, you can stream the show on Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Philo TV, Directv, and SlingTV — via any of your devices, which include iOS and Android, Macs and PCs, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Chromecast. The final alternative is Amazon Prime Video. On this platform, you can either purchase an individual episode or buy an entire season.

Read More: Yule and Ruth Kilcher: Everything We Know