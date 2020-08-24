The Wolfpack is back! Yes, ‘Alaskan Bush People’ returned with its 12th season on August 23, 2020. And this time, the fam faces one of the biggest challenges ever! In subzero temperatures, they need to complete their dream cabin on the mountain before spring sets in. In the midst of the freezing conditions, they additionally have to protect themselves, their livestock, and critical infrastructure.

Gabe welcomes his first child while the clan deals with Billy’s worsening health. Bear, on the other hand, had proposed Raiven in the last season. But as we see in the premiere episode of the new season, he gets the pre-wedding jitters. Well, we will come to what goes down in the most recent episode of ‘Alaskan Bush People’. But first, let us walk you through when and where to watch the upcoming episode.

Alaskan Bush People Season 12 Episode 2 Release Date?

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Season 12 Episode 2 is slated to release on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at 8 pm ET on the Discovery Channel.

Where to Stream Alaskan Bush People Season 12 Episode 2 Online?

Since ‘Alaskan Bush People’ is on Discovery Channel, the simplest way to see it is with a cable connection. Otherwise (if you have an active cable subscription), you can always head to Discovery Go and watch the episodes online. Cord cutters are on the rise, and options have been made available to them as well, including DirecTV, FuboTV, and Philo TV. Some of these services offer free trial periods before charging you.

If you have a Hulu subscription, you can add the Discovery pack to your existing plan and stream the episodes of ‘Alaskan Bush People’. You can also head to Amazon Prime to buy and stream the episodes.

Alaskan Bush People Season 12 Episode 1 Recap:

‘Alaskan Bush People’ season 12 opens with the preparations for the much-awaited wedding between Bear Brown and Raiven Adams. The entire Brown family gathers for the nuptials. While Gabriel and Snowbird are rock racing, the men start clearing the land for a 2,000 square foot home they are planning to build. Since winter is approaching fast, the family needs to get the foundation done soon. As for the wedding preps, Bam and Gabriel decide on the food. Raiven and Bear grab wood and Bam and Gabe go hunting for deers.

Bear works on a song on his guitar that he wants to play during the wedding. He is, however, really nervous. Still, he cleans his house, builds a rock wall, and thinks of setting up a fire pit. His plan is to light a fire, roast hot dogs, and watch the sunset. Snowbird asks Raiven if she is sure of her decision. Raiven responds by saying that she loves Bear although she is a bit skeptical about spending the rest of her life in the bush. The following day, Alicia and Bird get the barn ready for the wedding. Bam and Gabe don’t catch any deer and so they think of cooking an old family recipe. However, just a few days before the wedding, no-one can find Bear. It seems he has vanished!

