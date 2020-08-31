‘Alaskan Bush People’ returned with its 12th season on August 23, 2020. The first episode follows the wedding preparations of Bear Brown and his fiancee Raiven Adams. However, as the episode reaches its conclusion, we learn that Bear has absconded! Snowbird ‘Birdy’ Brown is finally able to locate him and she asks the production crew to give the family some space. The episode ends with a note: “Just days before the ceremony, Bear has disappeared… and the wedding has been called off.” The second part that aired this Sunday picks up the story from here. We will come to the details later. Prior to that, here is a brief preview of the upcoming episode.

Alaskan Bush People Season 12 Episode 3 Release Date?

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Season 12 Episode 3 is slated to release on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at 8 pm ET on the Discovery Channel.

Where to Stream Alaskan Bush People Season 12 Episode 3 Online?

Since ‘Alaskan Bush People’ is on Discovery Channel, the simplest way to see it is with a cable connection. Otherwise (if you have an active cable subscription), you can always head to Discovery Go and watch the episodes online. Cord cutters are on the rise, and options have been made available to them as well, including DirecTV, FuboTV, and Philo TV. Some of these services offer free trial periods before charging you.

If you have a Hulu subscription, you can add the Discovery pack to your existing plan and stream the episodes of ‘Alaskan Bush People’. You can also head to Amazon Prime to buy and stream the episodes.

Alaskan Bush People Season 12 Episode 2 Recap:

‘Alaskan Bush People’ season 12 episode 2 sees Bear talking to his sister Birdy. He confesses that he believed Raiven was the one for him. But he needs to accept that he is different and thinks that if he was more like other people, Raiven might have wanted to stay with him. Birdy consoles him by saying that not everyone is compatible. Fast forward to one week later and the first snow of the season has fallen. The family isn’t ready for this and they are still working on their house. They need to put cement on the foundation but the ground is still cold. Bear is required but he is still gloomy. The fam decides to light a bonfire to unthaw the land.

The next day, Bam and Noah start work on the bonfire while the rest of the kids tend to the livestock. Birdy talks to her dad and they decide that Bear needs to cheer up. Noah gets Bear to help out with the bonfire. Bear slowly starts feeling better. Birdy goes hunting and is able to shoot a deer. The bonfire is finally lighted and the following day, Noah is able to dig the land. Meanwhile, Birdy and Bear sit down together while feasting on deer with jalapeños. She tells her brother that she cares for him and will be by his side, no matter what. Bear appears to be much happier by the end of the episode.

