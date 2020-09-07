The third part of ‘Alaskan Bush People’ season 12 that dropped this week, seeks the family preparing ahead for the incoming colder months. Gabe is excited about welcoming his baby girl and decides to take some horse-riding lessons from his dad. Meanwhile, the fam also learns that there may be other hunters near their property. So they decide to install new fencing around the boundary. Well, we will come to the details later. Prior to that, here is a brief preview of the upcoming episode.

Alaskan Bush People Season 12 Episode 4 Release Date?

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Season 12 Episode 4 is slated to release on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at 8 pm ET on the Discovery Channel.

Alaskan Bush People Season 12 Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Bush Below Zero’. Its official synopsis goes as follows: “A life-threatening cold front approaches the mountain and the family prioritizes shelters for their livestock. The task is easier said than done, as it will require the siblings to make a risky journey to a neighboring mountain to salvage lumber” — as outlined by Discovery.

Where to Stream Alaskan Bush People Season 12 Episode 4 Online?

Since ‘Alaskan Bush People’ is on Discovery Channel, the simplest way to see it is with a cable connection. Otherwise (if you have an active cable subscription), you can always head to Discovery Go and watch the episodes online. Cord cutters are on the rise, and options have been made available to them as well, including DirecTV, FuboTV, and Philo TV. Some of these services offer free trial periods before charging you.

If you have a Hulu subscription, you can add the Discovery pack to your existing plan and stream the episodes of ‘Alaskan Bush People’. You can also head to Amazon Prime to buy and stream the episodes.

Alaskan Bush People Season 12 Episode 3 Recap:

‘Alaskan Bush People’ season 12 episode 3 sees the brothers preparing the foundation of their new home for cement delivery. Gabe is excited for the arrival of his baby daughter — with his wife’s due date being within a week’s time. Bear comes across a mice problem while the rest of the fam gets busy preparing for the upcoming winter season. They hear gunshots and realize that there are other hunters in the perimeter. The family decides to put up signposts at access points.

The following morning, the fam wakes up to several feet of snow. Birdy tackles the rodent issue with the help of her cats. Birdy’s family thinks that she is getting too much involved with the felines and it might be better for her to have a boyfriend. While Bam and Bear install the fencing, the rest put salt on the roads so that the cement truck can move. Billy teaches Gabe horse riding. But in one of the sessions, Gabe falls off his horse. He realizes he needs to hone his skills further before he takes out Diego alone. Later, Gabe and Racquel start packing so that they can leave and welcome their first child.

