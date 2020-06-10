Sitcoms often shed light on some uncomfortable topics with a rather positive spin. The genre has often been criticized for being overtly aloof from real issues. However, some productions of the genre actually end up making people feel optimistic about certain topics and get the conversation started. ‘Alexa & Katie‘ is Netflix’s first multi-camera sitcom that aims to present a feel-good story despite a rather difficult premise.

‘Alexa & Katie’ revolves around the titular protagonists who are depicted to be entering the freshmen year of high school when the show begins. However, Alexa discovers that she has cancer, signaling a tough conflict. In a bid to support her friend, Katie trims her hair. However, that decision turns out to be hilariously pre-meditative as Alexa does not want Katie to do so. Hence, when high school begins, the two find themselves to be feeling like outsiders. Apart from that, Alexa and Katie also go through all the regular drama of high school: romance and growing up.

The role of Katie is essayed by Isabel May. May is best known for playing Veronica Duncan in ‘Young Sheldon.’ On the other hand, Paris Berelc is the one that essays the role of Alexa. She is known for being a part of Disney XD shows, ‘Mighty Med’ and ‘Lab Rats: Elite Force.’ The other cast members include Jolie Jenkins, Emery Kelly, Eddie Shin, Finn Carr, and Tiffani Thiessen.

Is Alexa & Katie a True Story?

Many viewers would have wondered whether ‘Alexa & Katie’ is based on a true story. Are the characters inspired by real people? Well, the answer is no. ‘Alexa & Katie’ is not based on a true story. The sitcom’s story and characters are entirely fictional. In fact, the town that the show is set in is fictional as well. The town of Wellard, Virginia is completely made-up. There used to be a small, unincorporated community in Virginia named Willard, but it doesn’t exist anymore.

Apart from that, the central premise involves Katie cutting her hair in support of Alexa because the latter has cancer. There have been multiple similar incidents involving people shaving off their hair as an act of solidarity for a friend going through cancer. For instance, as many as 80 students in Meridian Elementary School in Colorado shaved their hair off in support of a student named Marlee Pack who had been diagnosed with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma.

In another incident in Colorado itself (but a different school), a nine-year-old girl named Kamryn Renfro had shaved off her hair in support of a friend named Delaney Clements. However, her charter school banned Camryn from entering the school until her hair grew back because it went against their dress code. Fortunately, the decision was reversed when Kamryn’s reason for shaving off her hair was found out.

