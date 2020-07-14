One of the main reasons why ‘America’s Got Talent’ has gained immense popularity among the audiences around the globe, is because it has been producing heartwarming and thrilling content, since its premiere in 2006. Undoubtedly, all the credits go to the uniquely talented contestants who bless the stage with their mind-blowing performances. Currently in its fifteenth season, the show has introduced a variety of entertainers, who hold the potential for winning the show. Alexis Brownley is one of the contestants who aims to prove her worth to a larger audience. Let’s get to know more about her!

Alexis Brownley: Where Is She From?

Alexis was born in the state of Florida, in the south-eastern part of the United States. She lives in the warm and sunny, Sunshine State, with her mother, father, and brother. The pre-teen has been in love with dogs from a very early age. The Brownley family often goes on family trips where the two kids get to have absolute fun. As Alexis is quite young for running a social media account, her Facebook and Instagram accounts are managed by her mother, Jill Shafranek Brownley.

Alexis Brownley: Age and Performances

Alexis is an eight-year-old rescue dog trainer. She has been training dogs for quite some time now and has become a professional. Her dream is to be so amazing at what she does, that her dog act reaches all around the world. When Alexis is not studying, she showcases her talent at The Puppy Pals Comedic Stunt Dog Show, where she works with several puppy pals.

The Puppy Pals is led by Wesley Williams, who is also a contestant on the same season as Alexis. He is the former contestant of ‘Britain’s Got Talent.’ Under his guidance, Alexis has been learning the techniques to train the rescue dogs – Cash, Rudy, and Jetta – who perform spectacular and breath-taking stunts.

In the canine comedy dog show, Alexis makes use of first-rate props, a vibrant background, colorful costumes, and of course, the skills needed to train the dogs to entertain the audience. Apart from that, Alexis loves to make TikTok videos.

Alexis Brownley Prediction: How Far Will She Go?

After taking a lot of lessons from Wesley Williams, Alexis is now able to direct Cash, Rudy, and Jetta, to perform comical and challenging stunts like jumping over hurdles, skipping rope with her, doing somersaults and even jumping through hoops. The little ball of energy is already been labeled as “puppy queen” by Howie Mandel because of her exotic and personality.

As the show has gone online because of the lockdown instructions imposed all around the world, the expert panel judges the sweet little girl and gives her four Yeses, driving her to the next destination. If everything works in Alexis’ favor, she might go quite further in the competition, and even take home the cash prize. Check out her audition below!

