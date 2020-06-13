‘The Search‘ by Netflix certainly deserves to be on the to-watch list of anyone obsessed with true-crime stories. The Spanish language show from Mexico not only proves the universality of true-crime tales but also shockingly exposes extremely region-centric woes like political corruption effectively.

The show revolves around the disappearance of a four-year-old girl named Paulette Gebara Farah from an upscale neighborhood in Mexico. She is later found mysteriously dead between her mattress and the foot of her bed. Such a discovery eventually points out to some form of cover-up. The six-episode limited series highlights high levels of corruption and “influentialism” in Mexico’s public offices and institutions.

One of the major characters in ‘The Search’ is Alfredo Castillo Cervantes. He is depicted to be handling the case of Paulette’s disappearance, under the orders of then-attorney general of the state of Mexico, Bazbaz. Several viewers would have wondered about the actual person that Cervantes’ character is based on. The role is essayed by Adrián Ladrón.

Who is Alfredo Castillos Cervantes?

The Twitter account of Alfredo Castillos Cervantes describes his current profession as “Abogado litigante.” That roughly translates to “trial lawyer.” Cervantes got a law degree from Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana in Mexico City. He also has a degree in Political Science and Public Administration degree from Universidad Iberoamericana.

He became involved in Paulette’s case when he used to work for the attorney general of the State of Mexico’s office. He was the deputy attorney general at the time, working under Bazbaz. He is shown to be directly involved in the tampering of evidence in ‘The Search.’ According to local reports, he is said to have been close to Enrique Peña Nieto, who served as the President of Mexico between 2012 and 2018. Nieto had been the governor of the state of Mexico when Paulette had disappeared and subsequently, died.

When Bazbaz resigned, after Paulette’s case was closed, Castillo was made the new attorney general of the state of Mexico by Nieto. Then, in 2013, after Nieto became the President, Cervantes was made the new head of the Procuraduría Federal del Consumidor. In 2015, he was appointed the head of La Comisión Nacional de Cultura Física y Deporte or Conade.

Where is Alfredo Castillo Cervantes Now?

Cervantes started to become infamous for abuse of power and misuse of public funds. One of the most minor accusations against him involves taking his girlfriend on a vacation with public funds. He came under public scrutiny when investigations were made regarding the misuse of funds allocated to the Conade. It was found out that he diverted over 260 million pesos to shell companies by hiring them for various services. He resigned from his role at Conade in 2018. Have a look:

Con la entrega-recepción que hicimos hoy concluye formalmente mi ciclo al frente de la @CONADE y en el servicio público. Le deseo el mayor de los éxitos a @AnaGGuevara @AnaGabrielaGue y su equipo. #ElDeporteNosUne pic.twitter.com/SW5Jk78kBP — Alfredo Castillo (@ACC_Castillo) December 18, 2018

Apart from that, Castillo was also accused of being involved in a network that spied on over 300 opposition politicians. Apparently, Bazbaz was also involved in the scandal. However, these accusations haven’t been proven and Castillo denies being involved in any such network. Have a look:

Como señalé a temprana hora, niego categóricamente la infamia que se me pretende atribuir por @Reforma @reformanacional respecto a conductas ligadas con un supuesto espionaje. No conozco a Walter Meade ni a José Susumo. Soy totalmente ajeno a los hechos que me pretenden imputar https://t.co/PEZNFozGek pic.twitter.com/flJwAmHj5G — Alfredo Castillo (@ACC_Castillo) October 23, 2019

