The sports drama television series ‘All American’ is inspired by the life of the former pro-NFL player, Spencer Paysinger. Created by April Blair, the show originally aired on October 10, 2018, on The CW. The series revolves around Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), a rising American football star who finds himself torn between two different worlds of South Crenshaw High School and Beverly Hills High. After a successful run for two seasons, the show is coming back for its third outing. Here is everything you need to know about the season 3 premiere!

All American Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date

‘All American’ season 3 episode 1 will release on January 18, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. After its season premiere, the show will follow a weekly release pattern, with new episodes releasing every Monday. Season 3 will have 16 episodes like seasons 1 and 2.

Where to Watch All American season 3 episode 1?

You can watch ‘All American’ season 3 episode 1 on The CW if you tune in at 8 pm on January 18, 2021. If you do not have a cable subscription, you may also catch the episode on The CW App or the official website, which will follow its premiere on the television network. In addition, you may stream the episode on Directv.

Like other CW shows, the first two seasons were added to Netflix after each of the seasons finished airing on The CW, which will also be the case with season 3. This means that Netflix users will have to wait till the summer of 2021 to watch the third season on the streaming platform. The first two seasons of the show are also available on iTunes.

All American Season 3 Episode 1 Spoilers

The first episode of season 3 of ‘All American’ is titled ‘Seasons Pass.’ Season 3 will pick up from the end of season 2. We will see Spencer with Coach Billy Baker by his side once again since Baker dramatically quit Beverly Hills High to become the head coach at South Crenshaw High. This will be more complicated, considering that Coach Baker’s son, Jordan, plays for Beverly Hills. A romantic relationship may be brewing between Spencer and Billy’s daughter, Olivia. After Olivia falls off the sobriety wagon in season 2, it could mean more trouble for her.

The rivalry between the two schools will hit an all-time high as both the schools are playing to win the football championship. However, the competition will be more intense as matters have gotten personal. Spencer’s injury seems far from healed and not only affects his game but also his life off the field. As Tyrone’s sister comes back in the scene, it will spell trouble for Coop. The teens will return for their senior year layered with secrets as each one tries to navigate their way to find solid ground. Here is the trailer for season 3!

