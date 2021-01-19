In the premiere episode of ‘All American’ season 3, Spencer goes off the field but starts to feel the pressure. Jordan understands that he needs some help to up his game. On the other hand, Asher tries to start a conversation with Olivia about the summer. However, she does everything she can to avoid the issue. Well, after a successful premiere, the show is returning with its next episode. Here is everything you need to know about season 3, episode 2.

All American Season 3 Episode 2 Release Date

‘All American’ season 3 episode 2 will release on January 25, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. The show follows a weekly release pattern, with new episodes releasing every Monday. The third season comprises 16 episodes, just like seasons 1 and 2.

Where to Watch All American Season 3 Episode 2?

You can watch ‘All American’ season 3 episode 2 tuning to The CW at the above-mentioned time and date. You can catch the episodes on The CW’s official website and also on The CW App, which will follow its premiere on the television network. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on DirecTV.

Like other CW shows, the first two seasons were added to Netflix after each of the seasons finished airing on The CW, which can also be the case with season 3. This means that Netflix users will have to wait till the summer of 2021 to watch the third season on the streaming platform. The first two seasons of the show are also available on iTunes.

All American Season 3 Episode 2 Spoilers

The 2nd episode of season 3 of ‘All American’ is titled ‘How to Survive in South Central.’ And here is its official synopsis as outlined by The CW: “Both Spencer and Billy are not getting the hero’s welcome they expected from the football team and quickly realize they need to adjust their style and start earning the team’s trust first.” You can also watch its promo below:

All American Season 3 Episode 1 Recap

The season 3 premiere sees Spencer and the gang facing a whole new set of issues. For instance, Spencer returns to South Crenshaw High, but his arm is giving him trouble following the injury in the second season. The first episode kicks off with Spencer starting his senior year. We also hear about the road trip that Spencer and his Beverly High friends had taken to Las Vegas. On the trip, Coop had performed Layla. And there are strong indications that something might have happened between Spencer and Olivia, who is dating Asher. Asher and Olivia are seen to be quite awkward in their interactions. Spencer asks Olivia why she has been avoiding him. She replies that he did not come looking for her – to which Spencer responds that he had just been trying to give her space. When Olivia hears Spencer talking to the coach about his arm, she gives him a proud hug for telling the truth. The episode ends with Spencer telling Olivia: “Liv, we’re just not gonna talk about what happened this summer?”

