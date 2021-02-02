In the 3rd episode of ‘All American’ season 3, we saw Spencer getting extremely stressed since his first game is coming up. He even starts to feel the pressure on and off the field. On the other hand, Jordan realizes that he needs to ramp up his efforts. Meanwhile, Asher continues to attempt to talk to Olivia about the summer. However, she does all she can to avoid the issue. Well, after a successful 3rd episode, the show is returning with its next episode. Here is everything you need to know about season 3, episode 4.

All American Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date

‘All American’ season 3 episode 4 will release on February 8, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. The show follows a weekly release pattern, with new episodes releasing every Monday. The third season comprises 16 episodes, just like seasons 1 and 2.

Where to Watch All American Season 3 Episode 4?

You can watch ‘All American’ season 3 episode 4 by tuning to The CW at the above-mentioned time and date. You can catch the episodes on The CW’s official website and also on The CW App, which will follow its premiere on the television network. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on DirecTV.

Like other CW shows, the first two seasons were added to Netflix after each of the seasons finished airing on The CW, which can also be the case with season 3. This means that Netflix users will have to wait till the summer of 2021 to watch the third season on the streaming platform. The first two seasons of the show are also available on iTunes.

All American Season 3 Episode 4 Spoilers

The 4th episode of season 3 of ‘All American’ is titled ‘My Mind’s Playing Tricks on Me.’ And here is its official synopsis as outlined by The CW: “After Spencer gets some sage advice, he and the team rally around Chris to help him with his trauma; Laura grows concerned about Olivia’s sobriety when she notices a change in her behavior; Jordan gets sidelined during a game.” You can also watch its promo below:

All American Season 3 Episode 3 Recap

Season 3 Episode 3 sees Coach Baker calling Darnell to his office. Billy attempts to give him a chance to release his anger. But neither of them comes to a common ground. Simone and Jordan have a date night planned. Simone tells Layla that Jordan secretly misses Spencer. So, Simone and Layla decide to hold a surprise for both the guys. In Crenshaw, Spencer finds out that the cafe has named a sandwich after him. Billy and his NFL friend discuss Crenshaw’s upcoming game against Englewood. Billy simply cannot stop thinking about Beverly and Jordan. Later, Coop and Spencer meet up at the latter’s house. Spencer is nervous about the upcoming game and Coop keeps attempts to reassure him that he is ready. Coop additionally lets Spencer know that she is nervous about Mo.

