In the 4th episode of ‘All American’ season 3, the characters finally come to terms with the reality of their respective situations. Spencer (Daniel Ezra) decides to take action about his shoulder injury, Asher (Cody Christian) experiences an emotional awakening, Darnell (Da’Vinchi) makes a life-altering decision, and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) sorts through issues surrounding Simone (Geffri Maya). After a revelatory fourth episode, the show is arriving with another episode that will hopefully be as interesting. Here is everything you need to know about the 5th episode of ‘All American’ season 3.

All American Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date

‘All American’ season 3 episode 5 will release on Monday, February 15, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. The third season consists of 16 episodes, similar to seasons 1 and 2. The show follows a weekly release pattern, with new episodes releasing every Monday.

Where to Watch All American Season 3 Episode 5?

If you have a cable connection, you can watch ‘All American’ season 3 episode 5 by tuning to The CW at the above-mentioned time and date. You can alternatively switch to The CW’s official website and also The CW App, which features every episode after its release in the original network. Cord cutters can opt for DirecTV and FuboTV, which also have the show.

Season 3 is expected to be added to Netflix eight days after the season finale airs on The CW. This is an observed pattern in CW shows, including the first two seasons of ‘All American.’ This implies that Netflix users will have to be patient and wait till the summer of 2021 to watch the third season on the streaming service. Others can watch all the three seasons of the show on iTunes.

All American Season 3 Episode 5 Spoilers

The 5th episode of season 3 of ‘All American’ is titled ‘How Come,’ which will follow Spencer’s realization that he should come clean in front of Coop (Bre-Z). Spencer’s change of heart will be inspired by the group gathering around Chris to help him with his trauma. Laura (Monet Mazur) will notice something different about Olivia (Samantha Logan) relating to her history of drug abuse, which might coax her into destroying their friendship. On the other hand, Layla’s (Greta Onieogou) lawsuit will suffer a dead end, and Patience (Chelsea Tavares) will consequently handle it on her own aware that Coop will be disappointed in finding out what she’s up to. Jordan’s decision to get back on the field might not be as simple as it seems. You can check out the episode promo below!

All American Season 3 Episode 4 Recap

In the 4th episode of ‘All American’ season 3, Spencer follows Layla’s suggestion and decides to talk to a therapist named Dr. Sears about his shoulder. Spencer tells Coop that her video went viral, and Coop enquires about his experience with the therapist. Coop struggles with her academics and doesn’t have enough credits to finish school. Dr. Sears uncovers that Spencer and Olivia are in love with each other. Olivia, on the other hand, is still with her undeserving boyfriend, Asher.

Jordan deals with the return of Grandpa Willy (Brent Jennings) while sorting through parenthood issues with Simone. She regrets putting her son up for adoption and retracts her decision only to discover that he is happy with his adoptive parents, who are kind enough to let her stay in his life.

Asher struggles to belong in Coach Montes’ (Alexandra Barreto) team. But he finally realizes his shortcomings, and instead of placing demands upon the team players, he resolves to pay more attention to what he can do for the team. Darnell’s departure most likely signifies the end of his football career at South Crenshaw.

