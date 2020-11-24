The second episode of ‘All Rise’ season 2 is called ‘Keep Ya Head Up’. It sees Lola in a difficult situation when a clip of her detainment is leaked. She now stands at risk of losing a case. Meanwhile, Mark attempts to continue seeking the hate crime enhancement in Jesse’s trial. He does not give up although he faces resistance. There’s a complete recap of the 2nd episode of Season 2 at the end of this article. Here is a preview of ‘All Rise’ Season 2 Episode 3.

All Rise Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

‘All Rise’ Season 2 Episode 3 is set to air on November 30, 2020, at 9/8c on CBS. New episodes are released every Monday and each episode has a run time of approximately 45 minutes.

Where To Stream All Rise Season 2 Episode 3 Online?

‘All Rise’ is available for free streaming on CBS, though new episodes are added 24 hours after they air on television. The show is additionally available on CBS All Access. The latest episodes of ‘All Rise’ also start streaming on YouTube and FuboTV as video-on-demand a day after their television premiere. For people who have an active cable subscription but don’t want to watch on TV, they have the option of streaming CBS on any one of these live TV platforms and catch the show as it airs – AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV and Dish.

All Rise Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

The next episode is titled ‘Sliding Floors’ and the official synopsis reads as follows – “Presiding over Luke’s cases forces Lola to acknowledge her own implicit biases; while Lola’s husband is in D.C., she ponders single motherhood and carries on a one-sided conversation with the new baby growing in her stomach.”

All Rise Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

Lola, Lisa, and the rest of the team converse about Lola’s run-in with the law in the middle of a protest. However, when a clip of hers gets leaked, it tarnishes her image since many are now branding her as the “BLM” judge. Certain members of her team want her to leave an upcoming case while others believe it’s fine for her to go ahead. The case is about a White teen who had gone after a group of Black guys with his baseball bat. Sherri tells Lola that the latter has always been in favor of justice and will handle this case fairly as well. Later, Lola is compelled to dismiss a hate crime amendment in her new case since there is not enough proof.

In court, the accused teen seems to have anger issues. His parents discuss with Amy that he might be suffering from a medical condition or could have CTE. Luke and Mark weigh out their options of the case can have a plea deal. As the case commences, Lola accepts the plea deal and also accepts his CTE. She asks his family to get him therapy. The episode wraps up with Mark hosting a small celebration to welcome Lola’s upcoming baby. They hold a small party on the roof, complete with balloons and gifts.

