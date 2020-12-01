The third episode of ‘All Rise’ season 2 is called ‘Sliding Floors’. It follows Lola as she presides over Luke’s case. While doing so, she also reflects on her own prejudices and biases. Additionally, Lola ponders the difficulties of her pregnancy while staying alone in the absence of her husband who is in Washington DC. There’s a complete recap of the 3rd episode of Season 2 at the end of this article. Here is a preview of ‘All Rise’ Season 2 Episode 4.

All Rise Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date

‘All Rise’ Season 2 Episode 4 is set to air on December 7, 2020, at 9/8c on CBS. The next episode is titled ‘Bad Beat’. New episodes are released every Monday and each episode has a run time of approximately 45 minutes.

Where To Stream All Rise Season 2 Episode 4 Online?

‘All Rise’ is available for free streaming on CBS, though new episodes are added 24 hours after they air on television. The show is additionally available on CBS All Access. The latest episodes of ‘All Rise’ also start streaming on YouTube and FuboTV as video-on-demand a day after their television premiere. For people who have an active cable subscription but don’t want to watch on TV, they have the option of streaming CBS on any one of these live TV platforms and catch the show as it airs – AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV and Dish.

All Rise Season 2 Episode 3 Recap

Lola is at home, attempting to put together a crib all on her own. Luke has a virtual conversation with his grandmom and brother. His granny enquires about Emily and Sam. Emily has gone rock climbing, accompanied by a guy she had helped during the protests. At the courthouse, the women approach Lola and suggest that she take some assistance. Sherry convinces her into letting Ness help. Luke and Emily have an argument, with Emily taking the client’s side. But later, at court, her client is taken away in cuffs — in spite of her repeated requests.

Luke goes on social media and digs up some info on the woman Emily is defending. On the other hand, when Emily gets ten more new cases, she feels paranoid. She cannot handle so much pressure. Carol pitches in and helps her out. Emily regains her confidence and delivers a speech at court. She is determined to keep going. She then heads out and meets Luke who is upset. She convinces him to not give up. This is when her new love interest reaches the spot to pick her up.

In another turn of events, Mark receives a folder with photos left for him at his house. It is an old case on a suspect who was arrested for beating up a cop. This was one of his first convictions. He later runs the case through Lola and meets up with an acquaintance to gather more data. He also tells Amy about this development and she advises him to not tell anyone. But when Amy learns that he had confided in Lola, she gets annoyed and goes off.

Read More: All Rise Filming Locations