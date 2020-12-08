The 4th episode of ‘All Rise’ season 2 is called ‘Bad Beat’. It sees Lola’s husband Robin causing a stir at court. When he enters the courtroom as part of his FBI duties, Benner asks Lola to recuse herself. On the other hand, Mark Callan discovers a dossier, which holds proof of an officer, involved in a shooting. He seeks Sam’s help in deciding what to do with the discovery. There’s a complete recap of the 4th episode of Season 2 at the end of this article. Here is a preview of ‘All Rise’ Season 2 Episode 5.

All Rise Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date

‘All Rise’ Season 2 Episode 5 is set to air on December 14, 2020, at 9/8c on CBS. New episodes are released every Monday and each episode has a run time of approximately 45 minutes.

All Rise Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

The next episode is titled ‘The Perils of the Plea’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by CBS: “As the holidays descend upon the Hall of Justice, Lola begins her first jury trial in the COVID era. Also, Mark digs deeper into his case against a police officer.”

Where To Stream All Rise Season 2 Episode 5 Online?

‘All Rise’ is available for free streaming on CBS, though new episodes are added 24 hours after they air on television. The show is additionally available on CBS All Access. The latest episodes of ‘All Rise’ also start streaming on YouTube and FuboTV as video-on-demand a day after their television premiere. For people who have an active cable subscription but don’t want to watch on TV, they have the option of streaming CBS on any one of these live TV platforms and catch the show as it airs – AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV and Dish.

All Rise Season 2 Episode 4 Recap

Lola is suffering from insomnia and is hardly able to get any sleep. This is because of her pregnancy. Luckily for her, her staff is supportive, and sometimes, goes overboard to help her. When Lola’s assistant Ness decides to do some of her boss’s jobs without being asked, Lola gets irritated. She deals with a case involving a trucker named Lucky who had orchestrated the theft of his own truck — in exchange for cash. Emily represents Lucky and gets aggressive with the Deputy District Attorney. Finally, Lola asks them to stop having a go at one another.

This is the exact moment when Lola’s husband Robin walks into the courthouse. He says that this is not the first time Lucky has been involved in trouble. The FBI is handling the case since they are tracking down freight brokers. Benner asks Lola to recuse herself but Lola denies the suggestion. However, Benner later takes up the case. Lucky agrees to be an informant and is sent to witness protection with his family. Meanwhile, Lola is irritated with Robin since she had believed that he had come to see her. Mark seeks Lola’s advice on how to go ahead with the case regarding the sheriff who had shot an unarmed man. Lola asks him to tread carefully but before doing anything, advises him to gather a support team first.

