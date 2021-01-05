In ‘All Rise’ season 2 episode 6, titled ‘Bounceback’, Lola is excited to go on her planned maternity leave. However, a case from the past threatens to put her career in jeopardy. There’s a detailed summary of the latest episode of ‘All Rise’ in the recap section ahead. First, let’s see what the upcoming next episode has in store. Here’s a preview of ‘All Rise’ season 2 episode 7.

All Rise Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date

‘All Rise’ season 2 episode 7 is set to release on January 25, 2021, at 9/8c on CBS. Each episode has a run time of approximately 45 minutes. The show has gone on a brief hiatus after episode 6 and fans will have to wait for a couple of weeks before season 2 of ‘All Rise’ returns with new episodes.

Where To Stream All Rise Season 2 Episode 7 Online?

All released episodes of ‘All Rise’ are available for free streaming on CBS, with new episodes added 24 hours after their television premiere. The show is additionally available on CBS All Access. The latest episodes of ‘All Rise’ also become available on YouTube and FuboTV as video-on-demand the next day after they air on television. For people who have an active cable subscription but prefer watching the show online, they have the option of streaming CBS on any one of these live TV platforms and catch the show as it airs – AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, and Dish.

All Rise Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers

All that is known so far about the 7th episode of ‘All Rise’ season 2 is its premiere date. CBS has not yet provided a synopsis for the next episode. But it seems like Mark’s investigation into the sheriff’s department is going to be a long-term storyline, so we can certainly expect that plot to continue.

All Rise Season 2 Episode 6 Recap

Season 2 Episode 6 of ‘All Rise’ witnesses Lola gearing up for new beginnings. She is about to become a mother and has two more weeks before she goes on maternity leave. She also wants her husband to be home so that they can make decisions about the baby. Robin has applied for a transfer and should be with his wife soon. Lola also has both Sherri and her new law clerk to help with her professional life. While cleaning the jury room, Ness finds a verdict form, which says that Leon Parsons had been convinced to take a plea deal by Lola. Now, if Benner comes to know about this, she is not going to be light on Lola. Parsons, on the other hand, tells Emily that he is not going to stop until Lola loses everything. During the hearing, when Emily goes against Lola, the latter rules in Emily’s favor. Lola’s mom pays her a visit and the two women talk about ground rules.

Read More: All Rise Filming Locations