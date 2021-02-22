Directed by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, HBO’s ‘Allen v. Farrow’ is an explosive four-part docuseries that delves deep into the much-covered 1992 scandal involving Woody Allen, Mia Farrow, and the then-7-year-old Dylan Farrow. The acclaimed writer, filmmaker, and actor was accused of sexually assaulting the daughter he shared with actress Mia. But he has consistently denied all the allegations of inappropriate conduct for three decades. Yet, with this case coming into the limelight once again, some shocking revelations have been made. And now, if you’re here curious to know when and where you can stream episode 2 of the series, we’ve got you covered.

Episode 2 of ‘Allen v. Farrow’ will pick up from where Episode 1 left off, with Mia and Dylan Farrow sharing their sides of their connection with Woody Allen and how he allegedly turned their world upside down. Apart from a meticulous examination of the accusation that Woody molested Dylan in 1992, the first episode lays down a pattern of inappropriate and intense behavior from Woody towards his adoptive daughter. It was apparently so possessive that it bothered family, friends, and strangers alike.

“I remember him taking me out of the room away from [Mia] a lot, even when I wanted to stay, and very slowly instilling the idea in my head that she was more Satchel’s parent, he was more my parent,” Dylan recalls. “Like I was daddy’s girl.” She then adds that she “was always in his clutches. He was always hunting me.” According to the episode, Woody Allen did begin to see a psychologist to address his strange conduct, who concluded that although his demeanor was inappropriate, it “wasn’t sexual.”

Meanwhile, Dylan was also seeing a therapist for having turned into a “shy, withdrawn, and fearful” little girl rather than the outgoing toddler she used to be. During her sessions, Dylan twice told her therapist that she had “a secret,” which was allegedly never revealed to her mother or focused upon further. But it was after that that the Farrow family’s world changed forever – when Mia discovered nude polaroids of her 21-year-old college student daughter, Soon-Yi, in her boyfriend’s, Woody Allen’s, apartment.

The episode subsequently ends on a cliffhanger of sorts, with Dylan Farrow revealing that once she found out the news about Soon-Yi, she thought to herself, “Oh, it’s not just me.”

