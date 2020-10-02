‘Almost Family,’ the US adaptation of the Australian series ‘Sisters,’ tells the story of three women who one day discover that the same fertility doctor has fathered them all. The series stars Brittany Snow as Julia Bechley, whose life turns upside down when she discovers her father, Leon Bechley (Timothy Hutton), has used his own sample to impregnate dozens of women, resulting in the births of at least a hundred of children. One of those children turns out to be Edie Palmer (Megalyn Echikunwoke).

She and Julia used to be friends, but things have become complicated between them since Edie married Julia’s former boyfriend Tim. They meet another half-sibling, Roxy Doyle. As the series progresses, the three women develop a deep bond of understanding and love. Created by Annie Weisman, the series has been produced by Patrick Ward and Lori Keith Douglas. With the first season concluding a few months back, many of you must be curious about when ‘Almost Family’ season 2 will premiere. Here is everything we know about it.

Almost Family Season 2 Release Date

‘Almost Family’ season 1 premiered on October 2, 2019, on Fox, and concluded on February 22, 2020, after airing thirteen episodes. Upon its release, the show received mixed to negative reviews and failed to generate decent ratings either. Naturally, this prompted Fox to cancel it in early March 2020.

Wow, it took a whole hour and 30 minutes to cancel 'Almost Family' — Katie Kilkenny (@katiekilkenny7) March 2, 2020

During this period, reports started circulating that Hutton had been accused of sexual assault by the former child actress and model Sera Johnston, who was 14-years-old when the alleged incident took place. Hutton and his legal team vehemently refuted such claims, dubbing Johnston’s story “patently false and designed only to extort money from him.” Part of the cancelation was likely due to these accusations against one of the members of the main cast.

So, there is very little chance that the show will ever return. As things stand now, ‘Almost Family’ is officially canceled. A discontinued show can only be renewed when there is enough audience interest to prompt the original network to revisit their decision or a new network to pick up the show. Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case with ‘Almost Family.’ There is a petition about making the sophomore season of the series, but it has failed to gain any traction.

Read More: Best Netflix Original Series