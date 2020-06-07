Competition reality shows have shown premises that are taken to the very extreme. This is usually observed in survivalist television series. Such shows often revolve around making their contestants brave harsh terrains in order to win a prize. ‘Alone‘ takes that format one notch higher by adding the element of isolation.

At its core, ‘Alone’ is a survivalist competition show. It transports its contestants to some of the fiercest locations on the planet. Then, a last-man-standing kind of format is used to determine a winner. However, all the contestants are dropped off far away from each other. This is done to ensure that they do not come into contact with each other. The locations chosen are ones that are uninhabited. Hence, the contestants are completely cut off from human connection.

There isn’t even a camera crew. The contestants are provided with cameras with which they are supposed to record their routine experiences. They have to fend for themselves: build shelter, find food, and everything in the middle. Each contestant is dropped off in similar places, in terms of availability of resources. They can carry ten items of survival gear from a list of 40 and are also provided with clothing, first aid, and other standard equipment. A satellite phone is also given which the contestants can use in cases of medical emergencies or for quitting. The winner gets a prize of $500,000.

Alone Filming Locations

‘Alone’ is set in a different location each season. Hence, the challenges and contestant experiences are vastly different. However, most of the locations chosen prove to be on the colder side so that there is a pressure of time. The winters can cause food to become extremely scarce and the conditions to be taxing. Yet, the contestants know that the competition can last for as long as a year! Several viewers would have wondered about all the locations the show has been set and filmed in.

Season 7

The seventh season of ‘Alone’ is set and filmed in the Arctic region of Canada. It need not be mentioned that the terrain is extremely harsh and would have gotten especially hard for the contestants to navigate. Winter temperatures in the Arctic can fall as low as -30 degrees Celsius! Given the fact that the challenge is significantly tougher because of the location, the prize for the season is $1 million.

The greater the risk, the greater the reward. Alone returns June 11th at 10/9c on HISTORY! Posted by Alone on HISTORY on Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Season 6

The sixth season of ‘Alone’ was set and filmed in the Great Slave Lake: a place just 250 miles away from the Arctic Circle. The Great Slave Lake is located in the Northwest Territories in Canada. To be more specific, filming was carried out in the Great Slave Lake’s East Arm, near the Lutselk’e.

Other Locations

The fifth season of ‘Alone’ is set in Northern Mongolia. The fourth, first, and second seasons, on the other hand, were set and filmed in Northern Vancouver Island. Lastly, the third season was set and filmed in Patagonia.

Read More: Best Survival Shows