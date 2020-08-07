This week, in ‘Alone’, we are down to the final four survivalists as they battle it out to stay put in the freezing conditions. On a good note, none is forced to tap out but they face major challenges in searching for a food source. More on that later. The season is now all geared up to release its 10th episode and here are all the details you need to know about it.

Alone Season 7 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Alone’ season 7 episode 10 is slated to release on August 13, 2020, at 10 pm ET on History Channel. The upcoming part is called ‘Pins and Needles’.

Where to Watch Alone Season 7 Episode 10 Online?

‘Alone’ is on the History Channel so you can watch it with a cable subscription. If you don’t have one, you can head to the History’s official site and stream the episodes. Cord cutters are on the rise and several options have been made available for them as well. They make up an increasing section of the viewership base since people like to consume content while on the move. Moreover, people prefer streaming when they find the time, rather than being constricted by the air times set by networks.

If you wish to stream ‘Alone’ head to DirecTV, FuboTV, or Sling TV. If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can acquire and stream the episodes separately, or just get the season altogether. If you are a Netflix subscriber, you can catch one season of ‘Alone.’ However, it is not the current season, and it is unlikely that other seasons of the History Channel show will be headed to the platform anytime soon.

Alone Season 7 Episode 9 Recap

‘Alone’ season 7 episode 9 is titled ‘The Wolves.’ Its official synopsis reads as follows: “Icy rocks and unpredictable waters force the remaining participants to decide if their desperate need for fat is worth taking dangerous risks. One participant is faced with a deadly predator threat and braces to fight for his life.” The episode begins by focusing on the top 4 survivalists who are inching slowly toward facing the harsh winters. The lake is slowly starting to freeze and this means that the players are facing increasing difficulties in getting fish as a food source — which was once available in abundance. One needs fats to survive in the cold weather and without the fish, this is proving to be nearly impossible.

To add to the problems, Amos had a dangerous encounter with a pack of wolves. However, he is lucky that he is still inside while the hungry predators surround him. Kielyn is the only contestant to capture some lake trout while ice fishing. Kielyn’s are was one of the first to get frozen and she had managed to preserve her lucky spot earlier. This is vital if she wants to stay in the competition. Meanwhile, Roland’s fishing spot is off-limits and he even loses his fishing net. He does not have much luck in catching any game either. Finally, Callie suffers from a bad injury, following a fall, where she cuts her eyebrow and lip. She does not need to call for help though — all is well that ends well!

