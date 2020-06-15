‘Alone‘ is a reality television show which documents the struggles of ten participants who attempt to survive in the wilderness. They are allowed to carry a limited amount of equipment. Using that, they have to try and make it, isolated from the rest of civilization except for medical emergencies. The strategy is simple. Participants have to try and gather materials to build a proper shelter and have to scourge for food. To win $1,000,000, the contestants have to face a series of hurdles including predators.

In the season premiere, we meet four of our contestants and Roland stands out as a big game hunter who seems to be at home in the wilderness. However, he doesn’t have a very good shelter. Meanwhile, a participant seems to be having a great time until he loses his fire-starting equipment. It sends him spiraling and within three hours he taps out. ‘Alone’ proves just how quickly the wilderness can get to you but the upcoming episode will introduce us to the other batch of contestants. Here’s when and where to watch it.

Alone Season 7 Episode 2 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Alone’ Season 7 Episode 2 is slated to release on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 10/9c. The upcoming episode is titled “The Rock House.”

Where to Stream Alone?

‘Alone’ is on the History Channel so you can watch it with a cable subscription. If you don’t have one, you can head to the History site and stream the episodes. Cord cutters are on the rise and several options have been made available for them as well. They make up an increasing section of the viewership base since people like to consume content while on the move. Moreover, people prefer streaming when they find the time, rather than being constricted by the air times set by networks.

If you wish to stream ‘Alone’ head to DirecTV, FuboTV, or Sling TV. If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can acquire and stream the episodes separately, or just get the season altogether. If you are a Netflix subscriber, you can catch one season of ‘Alone.’ However, it is not the current season, and it is unlikely that other seasons of the History Channel show will be headed to the platform anytime soon.

If you have a subscription to Hulu, you can stream four seasons of ‘Alone.’ Understandably, you will still miss out on three seasons including the latest one. However, you can form an idea of the show, and perhaps the remaining seasons might arrive on the platform by the time you are done.

Read More: Best Survival Shows