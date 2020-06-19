‘Alone’ is perhaps one of the most grueling survival shows on tv. And the current, seventh season raises the stakes even higher. In this outing, the participants need to survive for 100 days in the remote wilderness of the Arctic — a feat that has never been achieved in the last six seasons. The winner takes home a grand cash prize of one million dollars.

In the first two episodes that have aired over the weeks, we got a detailed glimpse of the daring contestants from the season. The seventh outing introduces us to 10 survivalists, with one of them already having tapped out in the premiere episode. In the second week, we follow the participants as they get to work by building shelters, which can stand against the harsh Arctic winter. The rest struggle to find food while facing dangerous predators.

The conditions are extremely rough and it is the ordeal of a lifetime to survive for 100 days in this environment. And in the next week’s episode, we will see who finally makes it to their second week on the competition. Read on to get more insights into what the third part holds for viewers.

Alone Season 7 Episode 3 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Alone’ Season 7 Episode 3 is slated to release on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 10/9c.

Alone Season 7 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled “That Was No Bunny.” After staying in the Arctic for seven days, the participants enter the second week of the competition. They must focus on ensuring a food source that can last them 100 days. While some of the contestants try their luck on fishing, one of them lands in a dangerous situation while trying to keep his/her food safe.

Where to Stream Alone?

‘Alone’ is on the History Channel so you can watch it with a cable subscription. If you don’t have one, you can head to the History site and stream the episodes. Cord cutters are on the rise and several options have been made available for them as well. They make up an increasing section of the viewership base since people like to consume content while on the move. Moreover, people prefer streaming when they find the time, rather than being constricted by the air times set by networks.

If you wish to stream ‘Alone’ head to DirecTV, FuboTV, or Sling TV. If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can acquire and stream the episodes separately, or just get the season altogether. If you are a Netflix subscriber, you can catch one season of ‘Alone.’ However, it is not the current season, and it is unlikely that other seasons of the History Channel show will be headed to the platform anytime soon.

If you have a subscription to Hulu, you can stream four seasons of ‘Alone.’ Understandably, you will still miss out on three seasons including the latest one. However, you can form an idea of the show, and perhaps the remaining seasons might arrive on the platform by the time you are done.

Read More: Best Survival Shows