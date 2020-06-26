History Channel’s ‘Alone’, which is currently airing its seventh season, has definitely raised the stakes higher — as survivalists struggle to stay in Canada’s Arctic region for 100 days. According to the network, nobody, in the show’s history, has been able to achieve this feat. Each week brings them one step closer to the grand cash prize of $1 million. But surviving in the sub-zero conditions of the far north is not that easy. In the last three episodes that have aired, we have seen the contestants catching game, taking bath, making fire, and suffering from injuries. And because of the grueling terrain, a couple of participants have already tapped out.

Builder Shawn Helton from Henry, Tennessee, started off well in the premiere episode but things became difficult when he lost his fire starter. Since it was almost impossible to spend the night without a fire, he was forced to tap out in the first week itself. Correy Hawk from Southeast Nebraska, a Traditional Bowyer, went home in the second episode since he suffered a knee injury. This happened when he twisted his leg on a slippery rock while fishing.

In the third episode, the remaining participants focus on a long term food source. But dangerous encounters force some of the survivalists to consider staying on for the show. Yes, it has been a hell of a ride and we have seen only three episodes play out. So how do the contestants fare next week? Read on to gather more insights about the details of the upcoming episode.

Alone Season 7 Episode 4 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Alone’ Season 7 Episode 4 is slated to release on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 10/9c. The next episode is titled ‘The Fly’.

Where to Stream Alone?

‘Alone’ is on the History Channel so you can watch it with a cable subscription. If you don’t have one, you can head to the History site and stream the episodes. Cord cutters are on the rise and several options have been made available for them as well. They make up an increasing section of the viewership base since people like to consume content while on the move. Moreover, people prefer streaming when they find the time, rather than being constricted by the air times set by networks.

If you wish to stream ‘Alone’ head to DirecTV, FuboTV, or Sling TV. If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can acquire and stream the episodes separately, or just get the season altogether. If you are a Netflix subscriber, you can catch one season of ‘Alone.’ However, it is not the current season, and it is unlikely that other seasons of the History Channel show will be headed to the platform anytime soon.

If you have a subscription to Hulu, you can stream four seasons of ‘Alone.’ Understandably, you will still miss out on three seasons including the latest one. However, you can form an idea of the show, and perhaps the remaining seasons might arrive on the platform by the time you are done.

