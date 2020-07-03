‘Alone’, History’s intense survival reality series, returned with its seventh edition on June 11, 2020. And this outing is one of the most challenging yet. In a huge twist, survivalists need to spend 100 days in the wilderness of the Canadian Arctic. And the reward? A whopping 1 million dollars! In the last six seasons, no one has lasted this long. Survival is extremely difficult since the contestants need to battle intense conditions and aggressive predators, coupled with freezing, sub-zero temperatures. Among the eight men and two women, who had started off the season, a couple of them have already tapped out.

In last week’s episode, we saw the remaining participants focussing on a long term food source. But dangerous encounters force some of the survivalists to reconsider staying on for the show or not. And in this week’s episode, we follow the survivalists as they successfully start procuring food. However, the Arctic’s many dangers still make staying there difficult. And when a sudden illness attacks one participant and another is tormented by a tiny invader, things get even more complicated. Yes, it has been a hell of a ride and we have seen only four episodes play out. So how do the contestants fare next week? Read on to gather more insights about the details of the upcoming episode.

Alone Season 7 Episode 5 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Alone’ Season 7 Episode 5 is slated to release on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT.

Alone Season 7 Episode 5 Spoilers

The next episode is titled ‘The Rock’. Its official synopsis goes as follows: “Faced with choppy waters and brazen predators, the participants must shift strategies or starve; one sets his sights on the big game.”

Where to Stream Alone?

‘Alone’ is on the History Channel so you can watch it with a cable subscription. If you don’t have one, you can head to the History site and stream the episodes. Cord cutters are on the rise and several options have been made available for them as well. They make up an increasing section of the viewership base since people like to consume content while on the move. Moreover, people prefer streaming when they find the time, rather than being constricted by the air times set by networks.

If you wish to stream ‘Alone’ head to DirecTV, FuboTV, or Sling TV. If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can acquire and stream the episodes separately, or just get the season altogether. If you are a Netflix subscriber, you can catch one season of ‘Alone.’ However, it is not the current season, and it is unlikely that other seasons of the History Channel show will be headed to the platform anytime soon.

If you have a subscription to Hulu, you can stream four seasons of ‘Alone.’ Understandably, you will still miss out on three seasons including the latest one. However, you can form an idea of the show, and perhaps the remaining seasons might arrive on the platform by the time you are done.

Read More: Best Survival Shows