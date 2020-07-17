History’s ‘Alone’ is definitely not for the weak. The reality competition follows a bunch of daring survivalists as they are stranded in the unruly wilderness. They only need to do one thing — they should not die! And the one who can survive the longest wins a huge bag of cash! The authentic ruggedness of ‘Alone’ has made it a huge hit and it is currently airing its 7th edition — where survivors are dropped off at The Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories in Canada near the Lutselk’e. The season is now all geared up to release its 7th episode and here are all the details you need to know about it.

Alone Season 7 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Alone’ season 7 episode 7 is slated to release on July 23, 2020, at 10 pm ET on History Channel. The upcoming part is called ‘Snared’.

Where to Watch Alone Season 7 Episode 7 Online?

‘Alone’ is on the History Channel so you can watch it with a cable subscription. If you don’t have one, you can head to the History’s official site and stream the episodes. Cord cutters are on the rise and several options have been made available for them as well. They make up an increasing section of the viewership base since people like to consume content while on the move. Moreover, people prefer streaming when they find the time, rather than being constricted by the air times set by networks.

If you wish to stream ‘Alone’ head to DirecTV, FuboTV, or Sling TV. If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can acquire and stream the episodes separately, or just get the season altogether. If you are a Netflix subscriber, you can catch one season of ‘Alone.’ However, it is not the current season, and it is unlikely that other seasons of the History Channel show will be headed to the platform anytime soon.

Alone Season 7 Episode 6 Recap

‘Alone’ season 7 episode 6 is titled ‘The Musk Ox.’ Its official synopsis reads as follows: “After some of the participants are raided by predators, they scramble to protect their hard-won food. Winter moves in, bringing with it new opportunities for those who are prepared, and new threats for those who aren’t.”

What happens here is, Roland takes down a massive animal. It is none other than a huge musk ox. Something similar had happened in season 6 when Jordan had killed a large game and it took him straight to victory. And Ronald seems to be following Jordan’s footsteps closely. It is 34 days in and we still have seven contestants standing and battling it out to win. It’s amazing! But once the colder days set in, things might become more difficult.

For instance, we already see some mishaps in episode 6. For example, Mark loses his food cache to a bear while Amos loses a gill net. Joe builds a shelter and Kielyn goes for a swim after attempting to go fishing on a barrel. So far so good! But we guess people will start tapping out in the next episodes, now that the winter is slowly making its way toward the Great Slave Lake.

