Season 7 of ‘Alone’, which is set in The Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories in Canada, has seen three contestants tap out to date. But this week, there is a double elimination! More on that later. The season is now all geared up to release its 8th episode and here are all the details you need to know about it.

Alone Season 7 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Alone’ season 7 episode 8 is slated to release on July 30, 2020, at 10 pm ET on History Channel. The upcoming part is called ‘Up In Smoke’.

Where to Watch Alone Season 7 Episode 8 Online?

‘Alone’ is on the History Channel so you can watch it with a cable subscription. If you don’t have one, you can head to the History’s official site and stream the episodes. Cord cutters are on the rise and several options have been made available for them as well. They make up an increasing section of the viewership base since people like to consume content while on the move. Moreover, people prefer streaming when they find the time, rather than being constricted by the air times set by networks.

If you wish to stream ‘Alone’ head to DirecTV, FuboTV, or Sling TV. If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can acquire and stream the episodes separately, or just get the season altogether. If you are a Netflix subscriber, you can catch one season of ‘Alone.’ However, it is not the current season, and it is unlikely that other seasons of the History Channel show will be headed to the platform anytime soon.

Alone Season 7 Episode 7 Recap

‘Alone’ season 7 episode 7 is titled ‘Snared.’ Its official synopsis reads as follows: “Local predators continue harassing the participants and they must adapt and innovate if they hope to survive. One is forced to make a hard decision when an unexpected catch turns up.”

What happens here is, the contestants are slowly gearing up for winter. And on day 40, we see our fourth survivalist tapping out. Joel from South Africa and his friend Jaco finally decide to call it quits. In fact, during the entire episode, we were just waiting for Joel to make this announcement that he cannot take it anymore.

In another surprising turn of events, it is revealed that Mark had set his own shelter on fire. He catches a rabbit and a fish for himself but things go astray when everything goes up in the flames. He tries to extinguish the fire but the flames spread too fast. On the other hand, Roland builds himself a meat locker. This is a clever and long-term trick, which will secure his position in the show for a couple of more days. His structure is so solid and strong that it can ward off any predator.

Callie captures several rabbits as well and catches four of them in one go. She is proving herself as a strong contestant and we are excited to see her journey. Kielyn misses a chance at another moose and things don’t look too good for her. Well, the fate of the remaining participants will be revealed next week!

Read More: Where Was Alone Filmed?