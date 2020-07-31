We are down to another double tap-out this week. While we were already expecting one of the survivalists to finally give in, the other one was kind of a surprise. More on that later. The season is now all geared up to release its 9th episode and here are all the details you need to know about it.

Alone Season 7 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Alone’ season 7 episode 9 is slated to release on August 6, 2020, at 10 pm ET on History Channel.

Alone Season 7 Episode 9 Spoilers

The upcoming part is called ‘The Wolves’. History has released the official synopsis for the episode, which goes as follows: “Icy rocks and unpredictable waters force the remaining participants to decide if their desperate need for fat is worth taking dangerous risks; one participant is faced with a deadly predator threat and braces to fight for his life.”

Where to Watch Alone Season 7 Episode 9 Online?

‘Alone’ is on the History Channel so you can watch it with a cable subscription. If you don’t have one, you can head to the History’s official site and stream the episodes. Cord cutters are on the rise and several options have been made available for them as well. They make up an increasing section of the viewership base since people like to consume content while on the move. Moreover, people prefer streaming when they find the time, rather than being constricted by the air times set by networks.

If you wish to stream ‘Alone’ head to DirecTV, FuboTV, or Sling TV. If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can acquire and stream the episodes separately, or just get the season altogether. If you are a Netflix subscriber, you can catch one season of ‘Alone.’ However, it is not the current season, and it is unlikely that other seasons of the History Channel show will be headed to the platform anytime soon.

Alone Season 7 Episode 8 Recap

‘Alone’ season 7 episode 8 is titled ‘Up In Smoke.’ Its official synopsis reads as follows: “One survivalist rushes to prevent their shot at a million dollars from going up in smoke. Another struggles to complete their shelter in time for winter, while another must defend their territory from an unwelcome visitor.”

In a shocking turn of events, we an unexpected double-tap. And all of a sudden, we are down to four contestants. We had been expecting Joe to give up and so, we were not surprised. But Mark’s decision was a bit of a shocker. The remaining players are Allie, Amos, Kielyn, and Ronald. The episode opens with Mark trying to save his shelter from the fire. But he is unable to control the situation and eventually, decides to call it quits. He heads home.

Now, let’s come to Joe. A glance at his journey and he had actually done a fab job until now. He had managed to survive 44 days in the Arctic with no shelter. We cannot exactly say why he never completed his shelter but now, he ultimately taps out. On the other hand, Amos comes face to face with a fox and shoots it down with a blind arrow. Two of Kielyn’s rabbits are stolen by a lynx. And Mark’s released fox makes an appearance to bid him farewell.

