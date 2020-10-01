Directed by Lee Tamahori, ‘Along Came a Spider’ is a 2001 neo-noir psychological thriller film, which is created as the second part of the Alex Cross film franchise. Conceptualized as a sequel to ‘Kiss the Girls’, it follows the detective named Alex Cross and FBI-agent Kyle Craig as they try to locate the kidnapped daughter of a US senator. The movie stars Morgan Freeman and Jay O. Sanders in the lead roles.

‘Along Came a Spider’ opened to mixed reviews because of deviating from the plot of its source material, the titular novel. However, it became a box office hit. Nineteen years later, the film is still loved by many, who might want to know what went behind the scenes while filming the movie. Well, here is our breakdown of its production and shooting locations of ‘Along Came a Spider.’

Along Came a Spider Filming Locations

Produced by Phase 1 Productions and Revelations Entertainment, ‘Along Came a Spider’ was filmed in the US and Canada. Filming commenced in February 2000 and wrapped up in May 2000. Here are the specific filming sites!

Baltimore, Maryland

Several of the movie’s scenes were shot in Baltimore, Maryland, and Owings Mills, Maryland. The train ransom drop-off scene had used Owings Mills as its backdrop. The movie additionally covered many locales in Washington during its run.

British Columbia, Canada

Certain scenes of ‘Along Came a Spider’ were filmed in West Lawn Building, Riverview Hospital, Coquitlam, British Columbia. Riverview Hospital used to be a Canadian mental health facility, run by the governance of BC Mental Health & Addiction Services. The hospital closed down in July 2012. Because of its derelict condition and vacant premises, Riverview Hospital currently serves as a filming location for Hollywood. Some of the projects filmed here are ‘Supernatural’, ‘The X Files’, ‘Arrow’, ‘Elf’, ‘Smallville’, ‘Happy Gilmore’, ‘Prison Break’, ‘Riverdale’, ‘The Butterfly Effect’, ‘Final Destination 2’, and ‘Grave Encounters’.

Another filming site for ‘Along Came a Spider’ was the Vancouver Art Gallery, 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver, British Columbia. The art museum is notable for containing 12,000 works by artists from Canada. However, the film had only used the outside of the gallery for shooting purposes. Another prominent locale featured in the flick was Cleveland Dam, Capilano River Regional Park, North Vancouver.

The 91-meter high dam has been previously shown in the ‘Smallville’ episodes ‘Leech’ and ‘Dichotic’. It is additionally featured in ‘Supernatural’, ‘The 6th Day’, ‘Bad Girls from Valley High,’ ‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,’ and ‘The Man in the High Castle.’ Apart from these particular locations, the crew filmed multiple scenes in and around Vancouver. In-house sites included the premises of the Lion’s Gate Studios in North Vancouver.

Read More: Best Psychological Thriller Movies on Netflix