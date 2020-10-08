The premise of the popular Lifetime show, ‘Married at First Sight,’ directs the contestants to marry strangers that have been chosen by relationship experts. Dr. Viviana Coles, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Pastor Cal Robertson present a suitable match for every partner based on logistics. Amelia Fatsi and Bennett Kirschner, one of the five couples from New Orleans, appeared on the eleventh season.

The 27-year-old doctor charmed her soon-to-be husband since the first moment they laid their eyes on each other. However, technically, they had already met at a mutual friend’s wedding. Both of them have won countless hearts with their honest and quirky personalities and seem to be a natural fit for each other. But are they still together to prove to the world that their unique equation is a big hit?

Amelia and Bennett: Married at First Sight Journey

A big believer in arranged marriages, Amelia showed no inhibitions marrying the artistic director of a theatre company, Bennett, at first sight. Since the moment she recognized him while walking down the aisle, the free-spirited girl had adored his vibe. The 28-year-old creative artist, too, seemed excited about seeing her and confessed to having found her attractive from day one. There had hardly been an ugly fight or a session of bitter bickering between the two. What made their love story so special is the optimistic approach both have held on to since the start of their relationship. They were seen dedicatedly handling the various issues that had cropped up without much cribbing.

Being a medical resident, Amelia was left with no choice but to move to Richmond, Virginia, and her husband did not seem too keen on uprooting his life in New Orleans. It is difficult to foresee how the pair could work out a long-distance marriage, especially since they have just begun to know each other. To add to the list of compatibility issues between them, they do not hold the same opinions regarding their future family planning. While Amelia professed her wish to have babies the following year, Bennett seemed hesitant and even reluctant about the idea. Fans began to speculate if the two would be able to iron out the differences. So the question hovering on their minds is, are they still together?

Are Amelia and Bennett Still Together?

The couple’s followers across the globe can heave a sigh of relief as Amelia and Bennet are not just together but also drunk in love. Bennett recently expressed his feelings for his wifey in a romantic woodsy setup. Well, he luckily heard back the three magical words. They did not make the heart-breaking decision to split ways on the momentous decision day and made it through with flying colors. The pair exchanged an adorable kiss after professing their amorous emotions.

The chances of a relationship going haywire become bleaker when the couple judiciously takes things one step at a time. There is no better example than the adorable Amelia and Bennett, who have been taking their sweet time to get to know each other. In the end, they also got the opportunity to spend weeks with each other amid the global pandemic and described their experience as intense but “fun.” Reportedly, a fan spotted them riding bikes at Richmond, which can only mean one thing: the supportive husband made the big move for his partner. This leaves no trace of doubt that the pair successfully beat the odds and are happily married.

