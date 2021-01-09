Starz’s ‘American Gods’ tells the story of ex-convict Shadow Moon, who enters a strange world following his wife’s tragic death. His life takes an unexpected turn when he meets the crafty, charismatic con man named Mr. Wednesday, who offers him a job as his bodyguard. What ensues is a fantasy ride where Shadow Moon encounters a different America. Here, magic is real, and the Old Gods are fearful of the rising power of the New Gods like technology and media. To counter this threat, Mr. Wednesday tries to bring together the Old Gods to defend their position. On the other hand, Shadow Moon attempts to find his place in this new realm.

Well, after two remarkable seasons, ‘American Gods’ is now gearing up to release its third season. And here is everything you need to know about its grand premiere!

American Gods Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date And Time

‘American Gods’ season 3 episode 1 is slated to premiere on January 10, 2021, on Starz, at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT. Season 3 consists of 10 episodes.

Where to Stream American Gods Season 3 Episode 1 Online?

The show is available to stream on the Starz website and the Starz app. Starz also comes with a seven-day free trial period. However, if you have cut the cord and do not have access to cable, you can watch ‘American Gods’ Season 3 on the multiple cable-free, live-streaming platforms like Directv, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Fubo TV. Otherwise, you can buy or rent episodes on Google Play, Vudu, and iTunes.’

All the released episodes of ‘American Gods’ are currently streaming on Hulu! To watch the series, you simply need to add Starz to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month. Again, both the previous two seasons of ‘American Gods’ are currently available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video. Following their premiere on Starz, new episodes should land on the platform thereafter.

American Gods Season 3 Episode 1 Spoilers

The third season of ‘American Gods’ has been adapted from Neil Gaiman’s eponymous novel by showrunner Charles H. Eglee. Starring Ricky Whittle, Emily Browning, Yetide Badaki, Bruce Langley, Omid Abtahi, Demore Barnes, and Ian McShane, season 3 follows Shadow Moon after he moves to Lakeside, Wisconsin. He takes up a new name to hide from the New Gods. On the other hand, the new iteration also focuses on the different characters and their individual journeys. Shadow attempts to forge a path guided by the Gods of his ancestors while embracing his true self. He also needs to decide the side he is on – the Gods or humanity?

The future episodes also explore the true history of America. It gives a fresh outlook of this nation, which has been shaped by different immigrants and their diverse beliefs. The premiere episode is called ‘Winter’s Tale’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Starz: “Wednesday reappears in Shadow’s life, wanting him to continue his war effort; Shadow learns about his destiny after a meeting with the god Wisakedjak.” You can also watch the official trailer for season 3 below:

