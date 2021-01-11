Starz’s ‘American Gods’ premiered with its third season on January 10, 2021. Titled ‘A Winter’s Tale’, the first episode sees Shadow reaching Lakeside, where he resides for the most part of the ongoing installment. Since the sleepy town is too cold, he decides to go to a general store, run by the proprietor, Ann-Marie Hinzelmann. Ann-Marie welcomes Shadow like a friend whom she had known for many years. Yes, it is strange and yet warm. But the situation gets a bit weird when the ride arrives and she introduces him by his alias, “Mike Ainsel” — which he had never revealed before her.

Meanwhile, Shadow teams up with Mr. Wednesday to attend Betty’s latest incarnation so that they can see the mystical man named Whiskey Jack. Although the pair enters a different dimension, it appears Shadow has forged a bond with Jack. The episode wraps up with Shadow attempting to break into his own apartment after his key breaks in the lock. However, someone catches him off-guard and points a gun at his neck. The episode ends on this massive cliffhanger.

Well, after a remarkable debut, ‘American Gods’ Season 3 is now gearing up to release its 2nd episode. And here is everything you need to know about it.

American Gods Season 3 Episode 2 Release Date And Time

‘American Gods’ season 3 episode 2 is slated to premiere on January 17, 2021, on Starz, at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT. Season 3 consists of 10 episodes.

Where to Stream American Gods Season 3 Episode 2 Online?

The show is available to stream on the Starz website and the Starz app. Starz also comes with a seven-day free trial period. However, if you have cut the cord and do not have access to cable, you can watch ‘American Gods’ Season 3 on the multiple cable-free, live-streaming platforms like Directv, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Fubo TV. Otherwise, you can buy or rent episodes on Google Play, Vudu, and iTunes.’

All the released episodes of ‘American Gods’ are currently streaming on Hulu! To watch the series, you simply need to add Starz to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month. Again, both the previous two seasons of ‘American Gods’ are currently available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video. Following their premiere on Starz, new episodes should land on the platform thereafter.

American Gods Season 3 Episode 2 Spoilers

The second episode is called ‘Serious Moonlight’. It starts with Shadow Moon getting an invitation from Zorya Polunochnaya and he realizes that the meeting can lead to a confrontation between him and Czernobog. It should additionally decipher the identity of the man who had held Shadow captive in episode one. The second episode should also witness the return of certain characters. Of course, we do know that a potential war is coming, but something more can happen beyond this. In addition, we are curious to see how Shadow and Mr. Wednesday’s relationship progresses in future episodes.

